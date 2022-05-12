Skip to main content

Caleb Williams Reflects On Backup QB Experience at Oklahoma

Williams finished his freshman season with 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams took over the starting job from Spencer Rattler last season, and quickly rose to fame. Williams finished his freshman year with 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games played.

During an appearance on the Momentum podcast. Williams, recalled the process of going from the bench to QB1.

USATSI_17744655

"I mean, I was fighting every day," Williams said. "I love football. And so, it was hard to some days get up, go to the 5 a.m. workouts, 6 a.m. workouts .... It was very dreadful. It was dreadful. I hated it, because it was just like, ‘I’m not even getting a shot right now.’

"But there was no way I was going to allow that to affect what I always wanted and promised myself when I was younger that I was going to keep going, keep fighting, keep reaching my goals and dreams. Stay ready."

USATSI_18138831
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

“I kept going up to coach (Riley) and things like that and trying to talk to him and trying to figure out how to get on the field,” Williams said. “And he told me, ‘Keep going.’ And I was going to keep going, but in that moment, you hate to hear it. ‘Obviously, coach.’ But he was saying it because he wasn’t giving me any pointers because I was doing a very good, fine job.

“And I could’ve did better at some points, but everybody can always do better. But I was doing a good, fine job and it was just like, ‘Keep going. Make sure that I have the trust that if you get the shot, if you have the opportunity, you go in and I put you in, you don’t have to come back out.’ And that’s what I kept doing.”

Williams transferred to USC in February. He kicks off his sophomore season as a Trojan.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook 

GettyImages-1238931684
TROJANS IN THE PROS

EX-NFL GM Evaluates 49ers Drafting Drake Jackson

By All Trojans Staff22 hours ago
USATSI_11746138
Football

Trojan Insider Reveals: 'USC Is Dishing Out Some Cash'

By All Trojans StaffMay 10, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

EX-USC LB Juliano Falaniko Announces Transfer Portal Commitment

By Talia MassiMay 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 7.54.32 AM
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams Sends Message To Pitt WR Jordan Addison

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 8, 2022
GettyImages-1394317189
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Insider Details Why Falcons Drafted USC WR Drake London

By All Trojans StaffMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17431944
Football

Report: Jordan Addison Spotted Working Out With Alabama QB Bryce Young

By All Trojans StaffMay 5, 2022
GettyImages-1238931684
TROJANS IN THE PROS

49ers GM John Lynch Details Expectations For USC's Drake Jackson

By All Trojans StaffMay 4, 2022
USATSI_17434270
Football

Expert Reveals Why Jordan Addison Would Thrive At USC

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 4, 2022