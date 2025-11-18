All Trojans

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction Before Final Regular Season Stretch

Where will the No. 17 USC Trojans be ranked in the latest College Football Playoff rankings ahead of their matchup with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks? Can USC climb into the 12-team field with a win over Oregon?

Charlie Viehl

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans have a key test against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday as a third loss will eliminate USC from College Football Playoff contention. On the other hand, would a win over Oregon catapult the Trojans into the postseason field?

The CFP Selection Committee is releasing its latest set of rankings on Tuesday night, giving USC fans a chance to see what work remains ahead of the Trojans. Depending on how high the Trojans are ranked impacts how high they might climb if they are able to add a win over a top-10 team like the Ducks onto their résumé.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With teams like No. 4 Alabama and No. 10 Texas losing over the weekend, the CFP rankings should see a considerable amount of movement on Tuesday. Here is a full prediction of the top-25:

CFP Rankings Prediction Week 12

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Vanderbilt
14. Miami
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Houston
22. James Madison
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. North Texas

This article will be updated at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT when the rankings are announced.

Potential Biggest Risers and Fallers in New Rankings

No. 4 Alabama lost to No. 11 Oklahoma, meaning the Sooners should skyrocket into the top-10. On the other hand, how far will the Crimson Tide fall? Many expect Alabama to be ranked around Oregon, making the Crimson Tide the top two-loss team in the country, potentially replacing No. 9 Notre Dame.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables celebrates with his players after winning a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 5 Georgia handled business against Texas at home, and the Longhorns are expected to drop considerably. Will the Bulldogs be rewarded for the dominant win?

As the season inches closer towards its end, the margin for error only decreases. No. 3 Texas A&M was nearly upset by South Carolina, but the Aggies overcame a 30-3 halftime deficit to escape with the win. Will the CFP Selection Committee punish Texas A&M for a close call and move the Aggies below Georgia?

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Similarly, might a team like No. 16 Georgia Tech drop at all after narrowly beating Boston College on the road?

Even farther down the rankings, a number of teams like No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 Pittsburgh, No. 24 South Florida, and No. 25 Cincinnati all lost over the weekend. With the door wide open for some new programs to be ranked, who will be the new arrivals? Group of Five programs like James Madison and/or North Texas could enter the top-25, but the Selection Committee could also use it as an opportunity to rank another three-loss SEC or Big Ten school, like Missouri or Illinois.

CFP Rankings Week 11

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Texas Tech
7. Ole Miss
8. Oregon
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Miami
16. Georgia Tech
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Louisville
21. Iowa
22. Pittsburgh
23. Tennessee
24. South Florida
25. Cincinnati

