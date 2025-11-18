College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction Before Final Regular Season Stretch
The No. 17 USC Trojans have a key test against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday as a third loss will eliminate USC from College Football Playoff contention. On the other hand, would a win over Oregon catapult the Trojans into the postseason field?
The CFP Selection Committee is releasing its latest set of rankings on Tuesday night, giving USC fans a chance to see what work remains ahead of the Trojans. Depending on how high the Trojans are ranked impacts how high they might climb if they are able to add a win over a top-10 team like the Ducks onto their résumé.
With teams like No. 4 Alabama and No. 10 Texas losing over the weekend, the CFP rankings should see a considerable amount of movement on Tuesday. Here is a full prediction of the top-25:
CFP Rankings Prediction Week 12
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Vanderbilt
14. Miami
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Houston
22. James Madison
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. North Texas
This article will be updated at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT when the rankings are announced.
Potential Biggest Risers and Fallers in New Rankings
No. 4 Alabama lost to No. 11 Oklahoma, meaning the Sooners should skyrocket into the top-10. On the other hand, how far will the Crimson Tide fall? Many expect Alabama to be ranked around Oregon, making the Crimson Tide the top two-loss team in the country, potentially replacing No. 9 Notre Dame.
No. 5 Georgia handled business against Texas at home, and the Longhorns are expected to drop considerably. Will the Bulldogs be rewarded for the dominant win?
As the season inches closer towards its end, the margin for error only decreases. No. 3 Texas A&M was nearly upset by South Carolina, but the Aggies overcame a 30-3 halftime deficit to escape with the win. Will the CFP Selection Committee punish Texas A&M for a close call and move the Aggies below Georgia?
Similarly, might a team like No. 16 Georgia Tech drop at all after narrowly beating Boston College on the road?
Even farther down the rankings, a number of teams like No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 Pittsburgh, No. 24 South Florida, and No. 25 Cincinnati all lost over the weekend. With the door wide open for some new programs to be ranked, who will be the new arrivals? Group of Five programs like James Madison and/or North Texas could enter the top-25, but the Selection Committee could also use it as an opportunity to rank another three-loss SEC or Big Ten school, like Missouri or Illinois.
CFP Rankings Week 11
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Texas Tech
7. Ole Miss
8. Oregon
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Miami
16. Georgia Tech
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Louisville
21. Iowa
22. Pittsburgh
23. Tennessee
24. South Florida
25. Cincinnati