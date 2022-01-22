Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams 'Down To' Two Schools

Will Caleb Williams reunite with Lincoln Riley in Southern California?

Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams is reportedly down to two schools, USC and LSU, according to OKC-KWTV Sports Director Dean Blevins. Williams entered the transfer portal on January 3, and has visited several schools since, including USC and UCLA.

Earlier this week, Rivals reporter Mike Farrell tweeted that Brian Kelly's program had entered the 'bidding war' for Williams alongside USC, Oklahoma and Georgia.

A timeline for Williams' commitment is still unclear, but for now it appears USC is still in the mix. 

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Recommended Articles

Williams spent one season at Oklahoma, and earned the starting job as a true freshman. In 2021, he threw for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-01-22 at 12.14.27 PM
Football

Report: Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams 'Down To' Two Schools

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17532185
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Evan Mobley Displaying Superstar Potential With Cleveland Cavaliers

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17427443
Recruiting

USC Lands Oregon Running Back Transfer Travis Dye

21 hours ago
USATSI_17448400
Football

SEC School 'Involved In Bidding War' For Caleb Williams, Report Reveals

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17246680
Recruiting

Stanford Running Back Transfer Austin Jones Commits To USC

Jan 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 10.23.40 AM
Football

Report Reveals Which School 'Feels Good' About USC QB Jaxson Dart

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17013304
Recruiting

USC Football Lands Two Cornerback Commitments

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17364379
Football

Insider Reveals Big Factor Affecting Caleb Williams Commitment Timeline

Jan 19, 2022