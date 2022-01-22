Report: Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams 'Down To' Two Schools

Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams is reportedly down to two schools, USC and LSU, according to OKC-KWTV Sports Director Dean Blevins. Williams entered the transfer portal on January 3, and has visited several schools since, including USC and UCLA.

Earlier this week, Rivals reporter Mike Farrell tweeted that Brian Kelly's program had entered the 'bidding war' for Williams alongside USC, Oklahoma and Georgia.

A timeline for Williams' commitment is still unclear, but for now it appears USC is still in the mix.

Williams spent one season at Oklahoma, and earned the starting job as a true freshman. In 2021, he threw for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

