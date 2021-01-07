USC President Carol Folt Responds To Capitol Chaos

On Wednesday, a group of protesters breached one of the most iconic American buildings - the United States Capitol as the counting of the electoral votes began. Around 1 p.m eastern time, hundreds of protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol and entered the building forcing members of Congress to evacuate.

Media personalities, politicians, celebrities, athletes, and citizens all around the world took to social media to share their thoughts on Wednesday's sequence of events. Two Pac-12 presidents took to Twitter and released short statements on behalf their respective universities following the news in Washington D.C.

University of Southern California President Carol Folt said,

"The violence at the U.S. Capitol today is a direct threat to the peaceful transition of power which has defined our democracy for more than 240 years. Violent actions will not bridge the divide in this country. Civil discourse, the free exchange of ideas and an engaged citizenry are needed now more than ever."

USC Athletics re-tweeted President Folt's message.

University of Utah President Ruth V. Watkins wrote,

"The turmoil and violence in Washington, D.C., today is tragic and deeply disturbing. I know we are all concerned for the health and well-being of our fellow citizens. Please take care of your mental & emotional health & reach out to friends and family who are in need of support."

