USC Makes Final CFB Playoff Top 25 List Despite Pac-12 Championship Loss

The committee has spoken and the selections are in. Despite USC's loss to the Oregon Ducks on Friday, the Trojans have made the College Football Playoff Committee's final Top 25 list for 2020.

USC ranked at No.17 a five point drop from No.13, the Trojans ranking last week.

Here are the final selections:

1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Texas A&M (8-1)

6. Oklahoma (8-2)

7. Florida (8-3)

8. Cincinnati (9-0)

9. Georgia (7-2)

10. Iowa State (8-3)

11. Indiana (6-1)

12. Costal Carolina (11-0)

13. UNC (8-3)

14. Northwestern (6-2)

15. Iowa (6-2)

16. BYU (10-1)

17. USC (5-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. LA Lafayette (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Oklahoma St (7-3)

22. San Jose State (7-0)

23. NC State (8-3)

24. Tulsa (6-2)

25. Oregon (4-2)

No.1 Alabama will play No.4 Notre Dame on Friday, January 1st in the "Rose Bowl" which will now take place in Arlington Texas due to COVID-19 restrictions in Southern California. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It is not determined at this time what the name of this semifinal game will be according to the Tournament of Roses website. The game will air at 5:00 P.M. ET.

In other news, No. 2 Clemson will play No.3 Ohio State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Friday, January 1st in New Orleans, LA. The game will air at 8:45 P.M ET.

The winner of the these two semifinal games will meet on January 11th at 8:00 P.M ET at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL) for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

