Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Reveals Stance on USC Coaching Vacancy

Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy's name has been thrown around as a serious contender to win the USC head coaching vacancy.

Bieniemy is entering his ninth season with the Kansas City Chiefs and fourth as offensive coordinator. He previously served as the Chiefs' running backs coach from 2013-17, and has tremendous experience in the league. Despite being an NFL minded guy, many wonder if Bieniemy would even consider the vacancy at USC.

Well, the NFL coach set the record straight on Thursday during media availability.

"I think you guys know me better than that,' Bieniemy said. "So if USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens. And that's how I roll, you guys know that. I am where my feet are, OK? My job is to make sure we're ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game where we can come out and win the game."

According to the team's website, "under Bieniemy, the 2019 Chiefs offense finished in the top 10 in total yards per game (379.2), pass yards per game (281.1), yards per play (6.22) and total points scored (28.2). In his second year as the starter, QB Patrick Mahomes became the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 9,000 passing yards and 75 touchdowns, doing so in only 30 games."

His success in the NFL combined with his experience in the league could make him an intriguing potential prospect for the Trojans.

