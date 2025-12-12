USC Leads For Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang as Ohio State and Oregon Apply Pressure

Mater Dei junior defensive back Danny Lang has set a tentative commitment date and USC is firmly in the thick of his recruitment. The four-star junior, one of the top prospects in a loaded West Coast 2027 defensive back class, said he plans to make his college decision on in the summer after completing a final round of official visits.

“I’m most likely going to commit on July 2,” Lang told Rivals. “That’s my birthday so I think that would be a good time to lock it in.”

Lang, rated the No. 193 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, has emerged as a key target for several national powers. He spent his first two high school seasons at safety before transitioning to corner as a junior, a move that showcased his range, instincts, and positional flexibility.

USC’s Position with Lang

Lang confirmed the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, and Oregon Ducks will receive official visits. The Trojans, however, already hold one of the strongest relationships in the race.

“USC of course is in there,” Lang said to Rivals. “I’ve been there a lot already and have a really strong comfort level and I like what USC is building. My relationship with T-Reed (Trovon Reed, DB) is very strong.”

That track record matters. Lang has visited USC multiple times across the last two years, including two unofficial visits in 2025. The Trojans also offered early and are the only program to host him more than once. Because of this according to Rivals, the Trojans are an overwhelming favorite to land the hometown star with a 95.5 percent chance.

Lang’s game fits the modern college secondary. At 6-foot-1, he can play corner or safety, allowing staffs to match him to multiple roles. As a sophomore he totaled 33 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Those numbers reflect both physicality and a knack for creating turnovers, traits that translate well across alignments.

A Deep 2027 DB Class USC Wants to Control

The broader context heightens USC’s urgency. The 2027 recruiting cycle on the West Coast is unusually strong at defensive back, and the Trojans are in the mix for several national names.

Aaryn Washington, ranked No. 50 overall, recently named a top two of Georgia and USC, with the Trojans positioned as a legitimate contender. Should he commit, he would become USC’s first defensive back pledge in the 2027 cycle. Duvay Williams, ranked No. 40 nationally, is another priority target. The Gardena native is already polished in press coverage and consistently erases opposing receivers. He is widely viewed as a lean toward USC.

Lang fits cleanly into this picture. He is ranked No. 56 overall and No. 9 at corner, giving USC a chance to land three top-60 national defensive backs from Southern California alone. Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Gavin Williams also remain high on the Trojans’ board, forming what could become the strongest defensive back haul of the Lincoln Riley era.

Why It Matters for USC

Landing even two of these prospects would reshape USC’s secondary pipeline. Adding three or more would qualify as a foundational class for the program’s long-term defensive rebuild. The Trojans’ staff has put themselves in a competitive position early in the cycle, particularly with local players who have repeatedly visited campus and built trust with the current defensive staff.

Lang’s July decision timeline gives USC a clear target window. His official visits will shape the final stretch, but the Trojans’ familiarity, development pitch, and strong connection with Trovon Reed ensure they will remain a major player until the end.