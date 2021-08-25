Clay Helton Addresses Pac-12, Big Ten, ACC Alliance: 'It's Exciting'

On Tuesday the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announced a new formed alliance. This historic movement will include a "scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country."

USC head coach Clay Helton shared his thoughts on the news after the Trojans practice on Tuesday.

"It's exciting, anytime 41 of the top public and private schools come together to help student athletes as well as talk about scheduling opportunities down the road that is really exciting," said Helton.

"I love the vision that [Pac-12 Commissioner] George Kliavkoff has right now and along with the other two commissioners. To take this step is exciting [for] coaches, now again we deal in the present, and this could be down the road but for us it's really about getting our team better right now and getting ready for that first game, but that was exciting news. You talk about some really unbelievable universities that are lining together to try to help student athletes, that is a cool thing."

The Pac-12 conference noted that this movement was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletics directors at all 41 institutions. The football scheduling alliance will also "feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter