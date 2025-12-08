Lincoln Riley Gives USC Roster Updates Ahead of Alamo Bowl vs. TCU

The USC Trojans will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. It will be the first time the Trojans will ever play in this game. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters following the announcement where his team would be playing in bowl season.

What Lincoln Riley Said

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley’s Opening Statement

“Honored for our team to be able to represent the Big Ten in the Valero Alamo Bowl. It’s a game that is very near and dear to a lot of us. Some great history through the years and then over the last few years seeing all the different matchups. The exciting games, it feels like it’s been every single year watching this game. Thankful for this bowl, thankful to Valero, all that you guys do in the community. It’s just incredible to listen right there to the impact that it’s making.”

“It will be great to see my good friend Sonny Dykes on the other sideline. Somebody I’ve had a long history with. Been a great friend. A tremendous coach. His track record speaks for itself and he’s done an awesome job at TCU. I know it will be a great matchup. Our team will look forward to preparing and then getting down to San Antonio after the holidays and looking forward to a great game.”

Waymond Jordan, Ja’Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon Availability Updates

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"A little to early to say right now. Waymond’s definitely progressing. As we get a little bit closer, we would collectively make that decision. We’ve got some guys obviously that are looking to make decisions on this bowl and if they’re turning pro or how that’s going to play out. I think that will clarify here in the next few weeks. I don’t have any announcement as of now."

What Makes Quarterback Jayden Maiava Special

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Jayden’s done a really nice job leading our team and leading our offense this year. Certainly one of the most improved players on our roster. Grew a lot…Has done a really nice job here in his second year with us. Just command of the offense, becoming a leader. He’s a guy that can make some plays with his legs as well and has just really improved.”

“I’ve been proud of the mentality that he’s brought, the way that he attacks everyday, and he’s done a tremendous job of running our offense. Lucky to have him and excited to prepare these upcoming weeks with him and see him get a chance to play again.”

How Alamo Bowl Can Help Future Recruiting Classes

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think anytime you get a chance to play in a big bowl game, national TV against a really good program, that’s a great opportunity to showcase what your program is about. We’ll certainly take that opportunity and do our very best with it. We’ve obviously been able to come into Texas and sign a bunch of great players over the last few years so we get an opportunity to play there, which doesn’t happen every year for us. It’s a great opportunity as well."

"Recruiting has gone well but that’s kind of a continual thing that never ends. Whether it’s somebody right now or it’s guys down the line, a lot of people watch these games and it’s a chance for both programs to really put their best foot forward.”

Importance of Game Heading Into 2026 Season

“The way these games have evolved it does feel like in some ways the end of this year and a lot of ways the beginning of the following year as you’re roster evolves. Probably the most valuable part of the entire experience is the practice time with the guys. It’s critical.”