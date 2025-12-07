What USC's Large Number of Early Enrollees Means About Trojans Future

The No. 16 USC Trojans are coming off a historic recruiting class under coach Lincoln Riley and first year general manager Chad Bowden, compiling the No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

Their top-ranked class marks the first time a non-SEC program had the No. 1 class since Miami in 2008, this time it's the Trojans. USC's impressive class includes 35 signees from all across the country, and locally.

Among the 35 total signees in the Trojans class, 32 plan to early enroll come January, a big note to make when thinking about the instant impact that the recruiting class can have for Riley and Bowden.

USC Welcomes Large Group Of Early Enrollees To South Central

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

The 32 early enrollees spread all across the board, from five-star tight end Mark Bowman to four-star defensive lineman Luke Wafle. The talented class will get to work at the start of the new year and prepare for the 2026 season.

What the Trojans do come across is current players entering the transfer portal. One that came of surprise to the Trojans was freshman linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, who was proved himself a young talent that was bound to a large impact next season.

Among others like linebacker Anthony Beavers Jr., defensive lineman Carlon Jones and safety Stephen Miller plan to enter the portal, USC's large early enrollee group are the turning point for fill the gaps and develop college football players early.

USC's early enrollee class includes just about their entire class, with four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, defensive tackle Malik Brooks and wide receiver Roderick Tezeno Jr. will join the Trojan program in the fall.

Assuming star wide receiver Makai Lemon declares for the NFL Draft, Riley will turn to his current class and the incoming signees to develop the next great slot receiver like Lemon. While Feaster is one of the higher regarded receivers in his class, signees like four-stars Kayden Dixon Wyatt and Trent Mosley will be two names to keep an eye come next fall.

Where 2026 Class Will Shine Next Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most impressive parts about this regular season for the Trojans was their young talent that stepped in and made an immediate impact. A prime example comes from defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart. Ironically, Stewart knew the 2026 class was going to be special, just one year before all 35 signees signed their National Letter of Intent.

The 2026 Class that I’m putting together will go down in @uscfb History #FightOn✌🏾



If you’re not ready to put in work and grind don’t come out west. I know who the real ballers are. Those rankings don’t fool me. I know who’s who — Jahkeem “THANOS” Stewart (@flashoutjah) December 5, 2024

Stewart reclassified with the class of 2025 as the No. 2 player in Louisiana and No. 13 defensive lineman nationally, and chose USC over top programs like Ohio State, Oregon and LSU. This season, Stewart recorded 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

As for the 2026 class, players that have been committed to the Trojans for over a year are officially headed to campus. A few names to keep in mind for impact players in their first year are fove-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, Bowman, Dixon-Wyatt, four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV, four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley and linebacker Shaun Scott.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowden shared the excitement surrounding the incoming Trojan class, and his mindset behind the scenes of building the talented group.

"Everything we do is intentional," Bowden said. "The thought process this cycle was to go heavy on a high school class, to bring in a group we could build off of, and we were very strategic and heavy in our home state of California.

"We've got a great group we are fired up about. The main focus was to bring in the right kids that want to be here, and retaining the right guys that are already within these walls."

