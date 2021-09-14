Clay Helton Fired By USC, O.J. Simpson Reacts

USC announced the departure of head coach Clay Helton after the Trojans brutal loss to Stanford on September 11.

USC Football announced the firing of head coach Clay Helton on September 13, 2021.

Many took to social media to reveal their thoughts or pay their respects to the departed leader following the news. Among the group was USC alum O.J. Simpson, who played for the USC Trojans in the 1960's. To watch Simpson's remarks click the video above.

-----

More USC & Clay Helton News...

Donte Williams Labeled 'Legitimate Candidate' for USC Head Coach

USC Fires Clay Helton: Read Mike Bohn's Statement HERE

USC 22' Commit Devin Brown Reveals Thoughts on Clay Helton Firing

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter