September 14, 2021
Clay Helton Fired By USC, O.J. Simpson Reacts

USC announced the departure of head coach Clay Helton after the Trojans brutal loss to Stanford on September 11.
USC Football announced the firing of head coach Clay Helton on September 13, 2021. 

Many took to social media to reveal their thoughts or pay their respects to the departed leader following the news. Among the group was USC alum O.J. Simpson, who played for the USC Trojans in the 1960's. To watch Simpson's remarks click the video above.

Donte Williams Labeled 'Legitimate Candidate' for USC Head Coach

Clay Helton Fired By USC, O.J. Simpson Reacts

