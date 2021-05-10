Clay Helton is 'So Happy' Jets Traded Sam Darnold to Carolina

When the news broke that former USC quarterback Sam Darnold was headed to the Carolina Panthers, many reacted with glee.

Darnold was drafted by the New York Jets back in 2018, and played with the team for three seasons. However, the Jets lacked serious offensive weapons and protection for their QB1, which contributed to a poor record last season.

The Southern California native competed in 12 games, finished with a completion percentage of 59.6% for 2,208 yards, and had nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the 2020 season.

However, after finishing last in the AFC East and only winning two games on the year, GM Joe Douglas made the decision to trade Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold's former college head coach, Clay Helton expressed his true feelings on the transaction in a recent interview with the NFL Networks.

Helton said, “What a tremendous opportunity for Sam.”

“So happy for him going to a great coaching staff in Carolina right now. And then you saw the investment, which was really neat to see, in the draft. The investment that they made at the offensive positions, the skill that’s going to be around him. I know he’s extremely excited for the opportunity. We’re all thrilled for him. I know he’s going to do some really special things in Carolina. I cannot wait to watch it. I feel like it’s going to be a tremendous fresh start for him.”

While the Panthers haven't formally announced if Darnold will become the starter in 2021, the chances of him winning the job are high. And if he does, he will have an incredible opportunity to re-prove himself to NFL fans all around the country.

