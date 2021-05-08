Can USC QB Kedon Slovis Really Become a First Round Draft Pick?

Although the 2021 NFL Draft officially wrapped up one week ago in Cleveland, it's never too early to look ahead at the 2022 prospects.

ESPN's senior draft analyst Todd McShay has already put together his 'way-too-early 2022 mock draft', and USC star Kedon Slovis is the first quarterback taken off the board.

McShay has Slovis going No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, which means he believes the talented QB is the best prospect at his position.

McShay writes:

"Current Lions QB Jared Goff was part of the return in the Matthew Stafford trade in January, and a lot of what the Lions do with their two first-rounders in 2022 will depend on how he performs in his sixth NFL season. Detroit does have a potential out on Goff's contract after the 2022 season with a $10 million dead cap hit, so it could certainly be in the quarterback market next April. Slovis is 6-foot-3 with a strong arm, and his 70% completion percentage over 2019-20 ranks seventh among FBS signal-callers."

Kedon finished the 2020 season with a league-leading 1,921 passing yards and 17 TD passes. The sophomore also led the Pac-12 conference last season in completions per game (29.5, first nationally), passing yards per game (320.2), and points responsible for (17). Not to mention that he also finished second with a 67.0 completion percentage.

Even with a nagging shoulder injury during a COVID-19 shortened schedule, Slovis came to play.

The Arizona native has high hopes for himself this 2021 season. With the quarterback position becoming so interchangeable around the NFL, Slovis knows that he could be one of the first players selected in the 2022 draft if he plays at an extremely high level.

If head coach Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell can make a game plan to fit Slovis' strengths, there is no reason why this talented quarterback shouldn't be considered the top prospect in 2022.

