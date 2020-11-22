Clay Helton Praises USC's Defense

Last night USC's defense looked in sync. The Trojans came out aggressive against the Utah Utes and secured their third win of the season, and second win on the road. Credit to USC's new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, for putting together a solid defensive plan which challenged the Utes on all cylinders. USC brought the pressure (once again) but this time didn't find themselves beat and exploited by their opponents offense. Instead, the Trojans played aggressive ball, forced turnovers and stopped Utah's run game all night.

Clay Helton was pleased by the defensive unit's performance, calling them the "story line" of the night. In a post game zoom presser he said,

"I thought they played amazing the entire game, really only giving up ten points. We gave up seven points offensively. We had a goal in the second half coming out of the locker room that we wouldn't allow another point and unbelievable I thought the defense in the second half rallied and rallied turnover after turnover, 4th down stops. Kanai [Mauga] coming in and making the most of his opportunity, the play makers in the back end getting the interceptions that they got, multiple sacks by the defensive front. And I thought we got the quarterback off the spot all night."

Going into the half USC had a lead over the Utes 24-17. While USC continued to add points to the board in the third and fourth quarter, Utah struggled to do the same. With a final score of 33-17, the Trojans showed execution in the second half.

"Execution defensively was phenomenal. I thought they played with swagger tonight and played with tremendous emotion." (Helton)

USC OLB Drake Jackson. Credit: John McGillen/USC Athletics

USC finished the night forcing five turnovers on the Utes, allowing 111 rushing yards and 216 passing yards on both Rising and Bentley. Ralen Goforth led the night with 12 TOT, 2 SOLO, Kanai Mauga, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tuli Tuipulotu all had one sack on the night.

"I thought the defense upfront was stellar. We talked about how we had to stop the run, we knew they were going to come in. They have always been a 60% run + team against us" Helton went on to say, "Our pass rushers did an amazing job tonight. They forced throws that caused interceptions, sacks, fumbles in the back field. It just felt like we were playing in the back field all night. Credit to TO, credit to Vic, Donte and Craig, they put an amazing game plan together but more importantly the kids executed it."

USC DL Marlon Tuipulotu. Credit: John McGillen/USC Athletics

A great night in Salt Lake City for Todd Orlando and his team. It looks like USC is finally starting to resonate with their new defensive coordinator, and if the Trojans keep on this path of aggression

Promo Image Credit: John McGillen/USC Athletics