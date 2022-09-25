Skip to main content

Coaches Poll Top 25: USC Trojans move up to No. 6 in college football rankings

USC escaped Corvallis with a scrappy 17-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, they rose in the college football rankings.

The Trojans are ranked No. 6 in the newest Coaches Poll, which is voted on by 66 Football Bowl Subdivision coaches. That's one spot higher than last week, effectively replacing Oklahoma who plummeted 10 spots after losing to Kansas State.

Three other Pac-12 teams are ranked: No. 13 Utah, No. 15 Oregon and No. 18 Washington. 

Here is the latest Coaches Poll: 

Week 5 Coaches Poll

Sept. 25, 2022

  1. Georgia (34)
  2. Alabama (26)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Kentucky
  9. Tennessee
  10. NC State
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Penn State
  13. Utah
  14. Baylor
  15. Oregon
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Washington
  19. Arkansas
  20. BYU
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Florida State
  23. Minnesota
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Syracuse

Also receiving votes: Cincinnati (63); Kansas (59); Florida (49); Texas Tech (36): Kansas State (30); Texas (25); TCU (20); Michigan State (13); James Madison (11); Mississippi State (10); Air Force (8); Oregon State (7); UCLA (6); Washington State (4); Louisiana State (4); Notre Dame (3); Iowa State (3); Maryland (2); Coastal Carolina (1).

