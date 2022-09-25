Coaches Poll Top 25: USC Trojans move up to No. 6 in college football rankings

USC escaped Corvallis with a scrappy 17-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, they rose in the college football rankings.

The Trojans are ranked No. 6 in the newest Coaches Poll, which is voted on by 66 Football Bowl Subdivision coaches. That's one spot higher than last week, effectively replacing Oklahoma who plummeted 10 spots after losing to Kansas State.

Three other Pac-12 teams are ranked: No. 13 Utah, No. 15 Oregon and No. 18 Washington.

Here is the latest Coaches Poll:

Week 5 Coaches Poll

Sept. 25, 2022

Georgia (34) Alabama (26) Ohio State (4) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Tennessee NC State Ole Miss Penn State Utah Baylor Oregon Oklahoma Texas A&M Washington Arkansas BYU Wake Forest Florida State Minnesota Pittsburgh Syracuse

Also receiving votes: Cincinnati (63); Kansas (59); Florida (49); Texas Tech (36): Kansas State (30); Texas (25); TCU (20); Michigan State (13); James Madison (11); Mississippi State (10); Air Force (8); Oregon State (7); UCLA (6); Washington State (4); Louisiana State (4); Notre Dame (3); Iowa State (3); Maryland (2); Coastal Carolina (1).