Colin Cowherd Reveals Thoughts On Jaxson Dart Transfer News

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Dart spent one season at USC, and quickly became a prominent name. During his freshman season, he threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in six games played.

Fox Sports radio personality Colin Cowherd revealed his reaction to the news, writing, 'think we all know what this means' on Twitter.

Cowherd is likely alluding to the possibility of former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams transferring to USC next season. Williams entered the transfer portal on January 3, and took a visit to USC over the weekend.

USC is an obvious choice for Williams, considering the Lincoln Riley connection. Riley served as Williams' head coach at OU in 2021, and gave him the starting nod over veteran QB Spencer Rattler.

It would appear that Kedon Slovis departing for Pittsburgh and Jaxson Dart entering the portal, is 'clearing a path' for Williams at USC. However, only time will tell if the Sooner QB will ultimately choose the Trojans.

