USC QB Jaxson Dart Makes Shocking Decision, Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to several reports.

Dart spent one season with the USC Trojans, and earned significant playing time under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Dart became a household name in 2021, when he replaced the injured Kedon Slovis at Washington State. Against the Cougars, Dart threw 30 completions on 46 attempts for 391 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Those numbers broke the record for most passing yards by any USC quarterback during their debut.

USA TODAY

During his freshman season, Dart threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in six games played. Pending his departure, USC will have two scholarship quarterbacks on their roster in redshirt senior Mo Hasan and freshman Miller Moss.

