Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

USC QB Jaxson Dart Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to several reports. 

Dart spent one season with the USC Trojans, and earned significant playing time under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

Dart became a household name in 2021, when he replaced the injured Kedon Slovis at Washington State. Against the Cougars, Dart threw 30 completions on 46 attempts for 391 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Those numbers broke the record for most passing yards by any USC quarterback during their debut.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Recommended Articles

During his freshman season, Dart threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in six games played. Pending his departure, USC will have two scholarship quarterbacks on their roster in redshirt senior Mo Hasan and freshman Miller Moss.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17295277
Football

USC QB Jaxson Dart Makes Shocking Decision, Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17064097
Football

Report Reveals Donte Williams New Title With USC Football

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 4.12.00 PM
Football

USC Football Announces New Coaching Staff Under Lincoln Riley

2 hours ago
USATSI_17482327
Football

How To Watch: CFP National Championship, No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

3 hours ago
USATSI_5016492
Football

Report: EX-USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Joins FAU Staff

Jan 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-08 at 5.24.12 PM
Recruiting

22' WR CJ Williams Commits To USC

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17468475
Football

Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving Caleb Williams and USC

Jan 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 4.47.28 PM
TROJANS IN THE PROS

RB Ronald Jones Out For NFL Week 18, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Jan 7, 2022