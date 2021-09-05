Colin Cowherd Rips USC HC Clay Helton After San Jose State Victory

The USC Trojans clinched their first win of the season on Saturday vs. San Jose State 30-7, finishing the week 1-0.

While the offense struggled at times, the defense maintained control throughout all four quarters of the game, and established momentum early. It looked like USC had control during the first quarter on offense holding a 10-0 lead, but as the clock moved into the second half many worried they had lost their spark.

[READ: USC Trojans' Defense Dominates San Jose State in Season Opener]

Ultimately, the Trojans were able to pull out the win, scoring more points in the fourth quarter, after entering the second half 13-0. Defensive back Greg Johnson had a huge play in the fourth quarter intercepting the ball and running it into the end zone for a touchdown, which was followed by tight end Erik Krommenhoek's final score.

While there were some positive takeaways from this game, there are also plenty of things to 'correct' as mentioned by USC head coach Clay Helton post game on Saturday. The offensive line being one area that will need to see significant improvement if the Trojans want to shot at winning the Pac-12 title this season.

FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd offered his opinion on the game, calling the Trojans' offense a 'mess'.

USC will now prepare for their second challenger of the season, Stanford. The Cardinal are coming off a losing weekend, falling to Kansas State 24-7.

Kickoff beings at 7:30 PM PT in Los Angeles, California.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube