College Football Analyst Sends Strong Message to USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley
As the USC Trojans continue to face criticism over their 2024 season and the tenure of coach Lincoln Riley, college football analysts continue to weigh in on what the Trojans’ future looks like. One analyst in particular that came in with heavy thoughts is Colin Cowherd.
Cowherd – host of the daily studio show The Herd – reprimanded the Trojans season and what they're capable of approaching the 2025 season. Cowherd made it clear that his expectations for the Trojans are not very high.
“They’re going to win eight games this year. They have one elite player,” Cowherd said. “He’s probably a top of the second-round, mid-second-round player — Kamari Ramsey, the safety from UCLA. Really good player. He — he’ll be probably a second-round pick.”
Ramsey, who is set to represent USC at the 2025 Big Ten Media Days, does remain one of the best players on the Trojans roster – but not the only.
Riley and the Trojans spent the offseason working to develop the best USC team possible – abusing the transfer portal and recruiting younger talent.
Incoming freshman EDGE rusher Jakheem Stewart is a five-star recruit who is poised to make waves on defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn's defense. Prince Strachan, Boise State transfer, joins Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane on their elite receiving core this fall.
Another struggle that Cowherd pointed out was the Trojans one weakness – which Cowherd shared was the quarterback position.
“It’s the only time in Lincoln Riley’s career I don’t like their quarterback situation at all. The most talented kid’s a true freshman.” Cowherd said. “He’s not going to go in the Big Ten and spin it and be dominant. And the kid that’s starting, Lincoln, likes him more than I do. The UNLV kid — I think, you know, I think he’s a gamer, but his judgment — um, he just makes too many mistakes for me, and Lincoln doesn’t like that.”
Quarterback Jayden Maiava led the Trojans to a few comebacks last fall after benching Miller Moss for four-consecutive losses. Maiava went on to beat rival UCLA and secure an overtime thriller victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. Maiava will be an important piece to the Trojan and is hopeful to lead USC to a winning season.
Maiava is entering a full length season as the starting signal caller with Riley – a coach who’s known for developing elite quarterbacks to lead his offense. Riley’s history starts at Oklahoma with Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield and soon after Caleb Williams at USC.
Cowherd shared more thoughts on Riley regarding USC NIL protecting his career in LA.
"Lincoln Riley, I know the number, he’s not going anywhere!" Cowherd said. "They just spent $300 million on facilities. $18 million on NIL. He’s got an $80 million buyout! So, I think NIL actually protects the staff. You probably get a year or two more than you used to."
College football analyst and three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer chimed in, and agreed with Cowherd and his thoughts. Meyer was genuinely surprised by the angle Cowherd approached with, but ultimately agreed with him.
“Every time I come on your show, you come with something, Colin,” Meyer said on an episode of The Herd. "This is one of those moments. I think you’re right. I never thought of it that way.”
The Trojans face year two in the Big Ten in a few weeks, and face a mountain of pressure to perform well to escape past criticism.