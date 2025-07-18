All Trojans

LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James vs. Boston Celtics in Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Bronny James will face the Boston Celtics in Las Vegas NBA Summer League action on Thursday night. The former USC Trojans guard is coming off a 17 point, five rebound, and five assist performance in his last outing.

Cory Pappas

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Bronny James will take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night in their fourth game in Las Vegas NBA Summer League. The former USC Trojans guard is having a good summer so far. The Lakers are 1-2 in Vegas with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans and losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. Boston is 2-1 with wins over New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies and a loss to the Miami heart. 

Tip-off for Lakers-Celtics is scheduled for 6 p.m PT on ESPN.  

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) reacts to a foul call against Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Below Are Live Updates

First Quarter

5:48: Celtics 12, Lakers 9: Bronny assist to Koloko for a dunk to get the scoring going. Knecht then with a three. Celtics answer with a pair of threes of their own. Bronny gets called for an offensive foul in the lane before another assist to Koloko on a dunk. Bronny subs out with a little over six gggd to go in the first.

Bronny James Seeking Another Good Summer League Outing

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has improved dramatically from his Summer League performance from a season ago. Including his two appearances in the California Classic earlier this month and his three games in Las Vegas Summer League, Bronny is averaging 10.2 points,  2.2 rebounds, and 2.2 rebounds per game. He had his best game of the summer in his last appearance against the Clippers with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 6/10 shooting from the field, 3/5 from three-point land, and 2/2 from the free throw line. 

The Lakers leading performers this summer in addition to James are Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider, and Darius Bazley. 

Both Bronny James and Dalton Knecht were selected in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers. Knecht was taken No. 17 overall in the first round while Bronny was the No. 55 overall pick in the second round. 

Bronny and his dad, LeBron James made history during Bronny’s rookie season in 2024-2025. They became the first ever father-son duo to ever play together in an NBA game. 

Is 2025-2026 LeBron James's Final Season?

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There has been no shortage of LeBron James storylines this offseason. It started with LeBron opting into the final year of his two-year $101 million contract with the Lakers. However shortly after this, his agent Rich Paul of Clutch Sports put out a statement about how the Lakers and LeBron are on different timelines when it comes to chasing a championship.

The Lakers landed 26-year old superstar Luka Doncic in the trade with there Dallas Mavericks this past February and it was completely changed the outlook of the franchise. The Lakers are no longer in a hurry to win immediately with one of the best players in the world just reaching their prime. LeBron James on the other hand is going to be turning 41-years-old this season and the clock is ticking on his chance to win another championship. 

ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin reported this week that this upcoming season for LeBron could be his final one in an NBA uniform. 

“I think we have to start thinking about this could be his last year in the league,” McMenamin said. 

If LeBron were to retire it would mark the end of arguably the greatest basketball career ever.

Cory Pappas
