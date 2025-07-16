Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Recruiting Class Sends Shockwaves in California
When the USC Trojans hired Chad Bowden to become their general manager, he made the best recruits in California a priority on the recruiting trail for the program.
It's been paid off big time for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans as they hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports rankings. And with 17 of their 31 commits. hailing from California, it's easy to see why USC's recruiting class is at the top of team rankings.
Adam Gorney of Rivals said that the Trojans are among the top five programs that are recruiting the state of California the best. He listed the Trojans along with Washington, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Ohio State as the teams that have the best haul from the Golden State.
"USC has the second-best recruiting class nationally and 31 total commitments so it’s almost inevitable for the Trojans to not be doing well in California. With a renewed focus on recruiting and a robust staff focusing on landing top players, 19 of USC’s commits are from California with others like Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy OL Keenyi Pepe and Kahuku, Hawaii LB Talanoa Ili originally from there," Gorney said.
Out of their 17 commits from California, nine of them are rated as a four-star prospect or higher. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman leads the way for the Trojans' recruiting class and is one of the best players in the state.
"Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei tight end Mark Bowman is the crown jewel of the class especially since the Trojans beat Georgia, the long-time favorite, for his commitment in late May. Folsom, Calif., offensive lineman Vlad Dyakonov has lots of upside and new Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon DB Brandon Lockhart has incredible length," Gorney said.
Bowman is one of the best players in the country and is their lone five-star commit from California. He is ranked as the No. 1 tight end and No. 31 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
MORE: USC Trojans' Key Transfer In Danger Of Missing Season Due To Waiver Issues
MORE: Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?
MORE: USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Schedule Visits with 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza
From depth to star power, the Trojans' haul of 2026 California recruits has everything the program needs. USC is loaded with talent along the defensive trenches in their 2026 recruiting class.
They have a couple of four-star defensive linemen in Simote Katoanga and Tomuhini Topui, who are among the best players in the country. Katoanga is ranked as the No. 6 defensive lineman and No. 55 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Topui, who was committed Oregon before decommitting and pledging to the Trojans, is ranked as the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 74 player in the country.
In addition to their four-star commits, three-star edge rusher Andrew Williams and three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks provide some quality depth to a defensive line class that can comepete with any program in the cycle.