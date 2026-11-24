After a weekend of upsets, the top of the College Football Playoff rankings is going to shuffle. As a result, No. 4 UCLA’s status as a top-10 team is in jeopardy with the Bruins’ overtime loss to Michigan as well as the program’s quarterback questions.

Before the No. 18 USC Trojans take on UCLA in a crosstown rivalry matchup, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans could find themselves in the top 15 of the CFP rankings thanks to losses from No. 14 Ohio State, No. 16 Kentucky, and No. 17 Boise State.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 8 Indiana also suffered an upset loss in overtime, falling to the Washington Huskies on the road. Will the Hoosiers still be projected inside of the 12-team field come Tuesday’s rankings release? Using the AP Top 25 Poll as a guide, UCLA fell to No. 10 and Indiana fell to No. 12.

The rankings will add some stakes to an already contested rivalry, but USC’s biggest motivation may be spoiling the Bruins’ chances at making the playoff at all. How far UCLA falls on Tuesday will be an indicator of how the CFP Selection Committee views the Bruins, and potentially how the committee sees UCLA without Dieffenbach at quarterback. Dieffenbach’s status is uncertain for the USC game, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) waves at teammate and fans as he is being carted off field due to an injury during the first overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest winners of the weekend might have been Tennessee, BYU, Texas Tech, and No. 11 Wake Forest. Those bubble teams survived the weekend while two teams in the top eight lost.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Meanwhile, the losses from Ohio State and Kentucky put USC on the bubble for reaching the CFP, although a few teams like Iowa and Oregon may be blocking the Trojans from getting in. Still, Riley and company have a path to the Big Ten title game with some help from some chaos in the conference. With enough chaos and a win over UCLA, could USC stumble into the 12-team field?

No. 13 Oregon and No. 15 Iowa could be big winners as the door to the Big Ten Championship game swings open for both the Ducks and the Hawkeyes as well with Indiana’s loss to Washington. UCLA can clinch one spot with a win, but six teams are still in the running for the conference title game.

USC Trojans College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. Texas

5. Notre Dame

6. Miami

7. Tennessee

8. BYU

9. UCLA

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas Tech

12. Indiana

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Oklahoma

19. Louisville

20. Kentucky

21. Florida

22. Ohio State

23. Ole Miss

24. Boise State

25. Oklahoma State

If the Trojans do climb up to No. 15 in Tuesday's rankings release, USC will be considered in the group of "First Teams Out" of the CFP. What is USC's ceiling if the Trojans beat UCLA?

While the Bruins quarterback situation likely impacts how the selection committee views Saturday's result, is an at-large bid completely out of reach?

Nov. 17 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Texas

6. Notre Dame

7. Miami

8. Indiana

9. Tennessee

10. BYU

11. Wake Forest

12. Texas Tech

13. Oregon

14. Ohio State

15. Iowa

16. Kentucky

17. Boise State

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. South Carolina

22. Oklahoma

23. Louisville

24. Florida

25. Ole Miss

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