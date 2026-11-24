College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction for USC Trojans
After a weekend of upsets, the top of the College Football Playoff rankings is going to shuffle. As a result, No. 4 UCLA’s status as a top-10 team is in jeopardy with the Bruins’ overtime loss to Michigan as well as the program’s quarterback questions.
Before the No. 18 USC Trojans take on UCLA in a crosstown rivalry matchup, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans could find themselves in the top 15 of the CFP rankings thanks to losses from No. 14 Ohio State, No. 16 Kentucky, and No. 17 Boise State.
No. 8 Indiana also suffered an upset loss in overtime, falling to the Washington Huskies on the road. Will the Hoosiers still be projected inside of the 12-team field come Tuesday’s rankings release? Using the AP Top 25 Poll as a guide, UCLA fell to No. 10 and Indiana fell to No. 12.
The rankings will add some stakes to an already contested rivalry, but USC’s biggest motivation may be spoiling the Bruins’ chances at making the playoff at all. How far UCLA falls on Tuesday will be an indicator of how the CFP Selection Committee views the Bruins, and potentially how the committee sees UCLA without Dieffenbach at quarterback. Dieffenbach’s status is uncertain for the USC game, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
The biggest winners of the weekend might have been Tennessee, BYU, Texas Tech, and No. 11 Wake Forest. Those bubble teams survived the weekend while two teams in the top eight lost.
Meanwhile, the losses from Ohio State and Kentucky put USC on the bubble for reaching the CFP, although a few teams like Iowa and Oregon may be blocking the Trojans from getting in. Still, Riley and company have a path to the Big Ten title game with some help from some chaos in the conference. With enough chaos and a win over UCLA, could USC stumble into the 12-team field?
No. 13 Oregon and No. 15 Iowa could be big winners as the door to the Big Ten Championship game swings open for both the Ducks and the Hawkeyes as well with Indiana’s loss to Washington. UCLA can clinch one spot with a win, but six teams are still in the running for the conference title game.
USC Trojans College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Alabama
4. Texas
5. Notre Dame
6. Miami
7. Tennessee
8. BYU
9. UCLA
10. Wake Forest
11. Texas Tech
12. Indiana
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Oklahoma
19. Louisville
20. Kentucky
21. Florida
22. Ohio State
23. Ole Miss
24. Boise State
25. Oklahoma State
If the Trojans do climb up to No. 15 in Tuesday's rankings release, USC will be considered in the group of "First Teams Out" of the CFP. What is USC's ceiling if the Trojans beat UCLA?
While the Bruins quarterback situation likely impacts how the selection committee views Saturday's result, is an at-large bid completely out of reach?
Nov. 17 College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Alabama
4. UCLA
5. Texas
6. Notre Dame
7. Miami
8. Indiana
9. Tennessee
10. BYU
11. Wake Forest
12. Texas Tech
13. Oregon
14. Ohio State
15. Iowa
16. Kentucky
17. Boise State
18. USC
19. Arizona
20. Houston
21. South Carolina
22. Oklahoma
23. Louisville
24. Florida
25. Ole Miss
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.