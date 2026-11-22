After a sluggish start, the No. 18 USC Trojans avoided an upset loss to Maryland on a weekend that saw multiple top teams tumble. In addition to No. 4 UCLA losing to Michigan and No. 6 Indiana falling to Washington, a few other teams ranked ahead of USC in the AP Top 25 Poll suffered losses.

How far UCLA and Indiana fall become the biggest questions before Sunday's rankings release? The attention has shifted to the College Football Playoff rankings to determine which teams are in striking distance of at-large bids for the CFP, but the AP Poll can give an indication as to how a committee might view the events of the weekend.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) reacts after an injury in overtime at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered an injury against Michigan, his status is unknown and UCLA's ranking likely does not reflect his absence, at least yet. As for Indiana, do the Hoosiers fall outside of the top 10? AP voters are slightly higher on Indiana, ranking the Hoosiers No. 6 compared to their No. 8 ranking by the CFP Selection Committee.

Will USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans enter the crosstown rivalry matchup with UCLA as a top-15 team in the country? No. 15 Boise State, No. 16 Ohio State, and No. 17 Kentucky all lost ahead of the Trojans, and how far UCLA and Indiana fall remain to be seen.

Behind the Trojans, No. 19 Arizona needed overtime to beat Kansas State, and No. 20 Houston needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat West Virginia.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a penalty in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 13 Iowa and No. 14 Oregon are jockeying for position for an at-large bid, although now the Big Ten title race has completely swung open thanks to the top-two teams losing. UCLA can clinch its spot with a win over USC, but the Trojans could spoil their rivals' year by giving the Bruins a second-consecutive loss and potentially knocking them out of the CFP.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In the ACC, the conference title stage is set between No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Wake Forest. Whether both teams are safe regardless of the outcome will depend on their positioning in the latest rankings.

With No. 12 BYU needing three overtimes to defeat Kansas, will the Cougars be punished at all? No. 2 Utah has clinched its spot in the Big 12 Championship game, but BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech are still in contention to be the Utes' opponent.

No. 1 Georgia continues to cement itself as the top team in the country, beating South Carolina 34-6 and clinching a spot in the SEC Championship Game. As it currently stands, the SEC could get four teams in the playoff after No. 9 Tennessee took care of business against LSU.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 12

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Oklahoma

20. Florida

21. Liberty

22. Boise State

23. Ole Miss

24. Missouri

25. Ohio State

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Alabama

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. Tennessee

9. Wake Forest

10. Indiana

11. Texas Tech

12. BYU

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Ohio State

20. Boise State

21. Liberty

22. Florida

23. Kentucky

24. Ole Miss

25. Oklahoma

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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