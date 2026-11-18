USC stayed at No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings following a 27-13 road loss to Indiana, who moved up one spot to No. 8, in week 11.

It was a third loss for the Trojans, effectively ending their playoff hopes. The future of coach Lincoln Riley will continue to be a hot topic for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does USC pull the plug on the Riley era and hit reset button, or do they retain the 43-year-old coach for a sixth season? Riley received a ringing and surprising endorsement from Indiana coach Curt Cignetti early Monday morning.

The Trojans return home this Saturday, Nov. 21 for a matchup against Maryland on Senior Day and then close out the regular season with showdown against their crosstown rival.

UCLA moved up to No. as they moved to 10-0 in year one under coach Bob Chesney. The instant rise of the Bruins has put Riley's failures in his USC tenure into a bigger spotlight. What happens at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 28 could very much determine Riley’s future in Los Angeles.

Winner: Arizona Wildcats

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws in the second half against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the biggest surprise was Arizona moving up four spots to No. 19, despite falling to No. 2 Utah 40-39 late Saturday night. The two West Coast schools brought back old school Pac-12 after dark vibes with a shootout.

Loser: LSU Tigers

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Year one under Lane Kiffin is officially a disaster for LSU. The Tigers dropped out of the rankings after falling to No. 5 Texas 22-19 on a last second touchdown from former USC running back Raleek Brown.

Expecations were high for Kiffin, who left Ole Miss amidst a College Football Playoff run last December. LSU boast one of college football's most expensive rosters and they have four losses heading into this weekend's matchup against No. 9 Tennesee, who dropped one spot in the lastest rankings.

Kiffin's former squad dropped six spots to No. 25 following a loss to Oklahoma, who makes their CFP rankings debut at No. 22. Ole Miss has spiraled in the last month and also having four losses on the season.

Winner: Wake Forest Deamon Deacons

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert celebrates with his team during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 11 Wake Forest is a team that is just now starting to get some of the recognition they deserve after routing SMU 49-7 this past weekend.

Similar to Chesney at UCLA, coach Jake Dickert has been phenomenal in year with the Deamon Deacons and put them in position to reach the ACC Championship Game against No. 7 Miami. If the playoff started today, they would be the final Power Four team that would get in, with No. 17 Boise State grabbing the No. 12 seed as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.

Loser: College Football Playoff Committee

Nov 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer stands and looks down field during a time out against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is probably true every week. A two-loss Alabama team remains at No. 3 in the lastest ranking, even after an underwhelming win over a 4-6 Vanderbilt team. Also keep in mind Alabama lost to No. 9 Tennessee 26-10 on Oct. 17 and the two schools have the same record.

The bottom of the rankings is also loaded on the bottom with four-loss SEC schools -- South Carolina at No. 21, Oklahoma at No. 22, Florida at No. 24 and Oklahoma at No. 25. Some resume builders for other SEC schools?

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