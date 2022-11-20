Skip to main content

College football Top 25 rankings: USC Trojans rise to No. 5 in AP and Coaches Polls

Tennessee dropped and the Trojans rose in the latest college football polls

The USC Trojans continue to climb under Lincoln Riley.

Coming off a thrilling 48-45 victory over UCLA that secured a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game, the Trojans jumped to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.

Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 after getting blown out by South Carolina, giving USC a path to move higher.

The Pac-12 has six ranked teams: USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington, UCLA and Oregon State. 

Here is the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll:

AP TOP 25 POLL

Nov. 20, 2022

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Clemson
  8. Alabama
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oregon
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Kansas State
  16. Florida State
  17. UCLA
  18. North Carolina
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1.

