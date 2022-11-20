College football Top 25 rankings: USC Trojans rise to No. 5 in AP and Coaches Polls

Tennessee dropped and the Trojans rose in the latest college football polls

The USC Trojans continue to climb under Lincoln Riley.

Coming off a thrilling 48-45 victory over UCLA that secured a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game, the Trojans jumped to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.

Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 after getting blown out by South Carolina, giving USC a path to move higher.

The Pac-12 has six ranked teams: USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington, UCLA and Oregon State.

Here is the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll:

AP TOP 25 POLL

Nov. 20, 2022

Georgia (62) Ohio State (1) Michigan TCU USC LSU Clemson Alabama Tennessee Oregon Penn State Washington Notre Dame Utah Kansas State Florida State UCLA North Carolina Tulane Ole Miss Cincinnati Oregon State Coastal Carolina Texas UCF

Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1.