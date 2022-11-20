College football Top 25 rankings: USC Trojans rise to No. 5 in AP and Coaches Polls
Tennessee dropped and the Trojans rose in the latest college football polls
The USC Trojans continue to climb under Lincoln Riley.
Coming off a thrilling 48-45 victory over UCLA that secured a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game, the Trojans jumped to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.
Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 after getting blown out by South Carolina, giving USC a path to move higher.
The Pac-12 has six ranked teams: USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington, UCLA and Oregon State.
Here is the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll:
AP TOP 25 POLL
Nov. 20, 2022
- Georgia (62)
- Ohio State (1)
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- LSU
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- UCLA
- North Carolina
- Tulane
- Ole Miss
- Cincinnati
- Oregon State
- Coastal Carolina
- Texas
- UCF
Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1.