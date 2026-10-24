College GameDay Makes Picks For USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers Showdown

With Week 8 of the college football season underway, 10 of the 18 Big Ten teams are set to start a quarterback that they didn’t start at the beginning of the season. Injuries to Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Oregon’s Dante Moore, and UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava are among the most notable quarterbacks who have suffered injuries.

One of those Big Ten teams fortunate to have the same starting quarterback they began the season with is the No. 16 USC Trojans, led by Jayden Maiava. The Trojans and Maiava will face another road test on Saturday night against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

With Julian Sayin recently injured and the Trojans set to host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC has a golden opportunity to make a statement and boost its College Football Playoff chances with wins over the Wisconsin Badgers and the Buckeyes. The Trojans are expected to face former three-star recruit and Mission Viejo, California native, Luke Fahey when they play the Buckeyes on Oct. 31 at the Coliseum.

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks off the field with his arm in a sling after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College GameDay USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers Picks

However, like many USC fans, ESPN's College GameDay host Rece Davis has doubts about the Trojans' defense facing a Buckeyes offense still led by the country's best wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, despite having Sayin out.

“At least he [Fahey] has the Trojans defense to face,” said Davis on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Davis isn't alone in his doubts about the Trojans, as the College GameDay hosts are high on the Badgers to upset the Trojans on Saturday night. Here's a look at their picks.

Desmond Howard: USC

Nick Saban: USC

Pat McAfee: Wisconsin

Dalton Kincaid (guest picker): Wisconsin

Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Can USC Trojans Defense Pass Road Test vs. Wisconsin Badgers?

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Trojans' defense has made strides in its first season under defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, secondary struggles continue for USC. In seven games this season, the Trojans' defense has allowed 20-plus points in every game except for their 39-0 shutout win over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 4 at the Coliseum.

Saturday night’s game in a hostile environment against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium allows the Trojans' defense to make a statement as they begin their final five-game stretch of the season that features matchups against currently top-10-ranked opponents, including the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 9 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) carries the ball to the 4 yard line in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest challenge for the Trojans' defense on Saturday night will be Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph, who leads Wisconsin in passing and rushing this season. Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry will also look to exploit a struggling Trojans secondary. Henry leads the Badgers in receiving this season with 27 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown.

The Trojans enter Saturday night’s matchup against the Badgers as three-point favorites, according to the current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, an encouraging sign for USC as they were underdogs in their 31-23 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions before the bye week.

The Trojans and Badgers kick off at Camp Randall Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC. It’s the Trojans' fourth consecutive primetime game on NBC, a streak that started back on Sept. 26 with their 41-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks at the Coliseum.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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