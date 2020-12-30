USC DL Connor Murphy Has Reportedly Entered The NCAA Transfer Portal

Murphy will be the fourth USC player to enter the NCAA transfer portal this month.

USC defensive lineman Connor Murphy has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal per 247 Sports. This news has not been confirmed by USC Athletics or by Murphy himself.

If Murphy is looking into alternative options for his final year of eligibility, this would be the Trojans fourth player to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the last month. Murphy would follow kicker Chase McGrath, LB Palaie Gaoteote IV, and RB Markese Stepp.

The defensive lineman from Mesa, Arizona, is a redshirt senior and has played five seasons with the Trojans. Due to the NCAA's added year of eligibility rule [due to COVID-19] Murphy has one more year to show what he's got.

The four-star recruit out of Brophy Prep high school served as a backup linebacker and special teams asset in 2016 and 2017. However, in 2018 Murphy made the switch over to the defensive line.

The veteran hoped to see an increase in play this season under new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, however, his playing time was affected by freshman defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joining the mix. In 2020, the AZ native played in all six games and recorded a total of three tackles on the season.

In his career at USC, Murphy has accumulated 18 TOT, 11 SOLO, and seven ASST while playing in 50 games.

