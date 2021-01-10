USC Football Player Announces Return For The 2021 Season

After four seasons with the Trojans, Damon Johnson will return for one more year.

Redshirt senior Damon Johnson is headed back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After four seasons with the Trojans, the California long snapper has decided to stay for one more year. In a Twitter post Johnson wrote,

"First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me along my athletic and academic journey. I never take for granted how blessed I am to be surrounded by people who truly have my best interest at heart.

After many long conversations I have decided that I will be returning for one more season with my Trojan Family. I look forward to running out of the tunnel with my brothers and taking care of unfinished business."

2020 was Johnson's forth year playing for the Trojans. He previously attended Citrus Junior College in Glendora (California) before transferring to USC in 2017.

Following his enrollment, he became the new starting long snapper as a first-year freshman in fall of 2017. He went on to become the go-to guy on special teams for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons.

Before the 2020 year wrapped up, Johnson was named a finalist for the 2020 Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation's top long snapper. The winner was announced on January 9th, 2020 and awarded to Alabama Long Snapper Thomas Fletcher.

In Johnson's four seasons with the Trojans he has appeared in 43 games.

[READ: Michael Pittman Jr's Impressive Catch vs. Buffalo]

[READ: Will USC's Running Backs Declare For NFL Draft?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.