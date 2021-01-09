Will USC's Running Backs Declare For The NFL Draft?

We are just four months away from the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft. Seven players from USC have declared and announced their departure from Clay Helton's program; including Alijah Vera-Tucker, Talanoa Hufanga, Marlon Tuipulotu, Olaijah Griffin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns and Jay Tufele.

The Trojans have a handful of players who could be draft eligible if they choose to do so, thus the question remains, who will be next?

All eyes remain on the running back group as lead rushers Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr are both in their fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both players can return next season if they wish. However, would it benefit them to stay one more year or declare for the 2021 NFL Draft?

Based on a few outstanding factors, AllTrojans believes it could be beneficial for these two running backs to return to USC next season.

- PROS -

#1. Less Games & Less Touches

It's no secret that the Pac-12 played a considerable less amount of games than other conferences in 2020. Alabama [for example] is going on their 13th game of the season this week. The Trojans were slated to play a seven game season after getting off to a late start, but due to a canceled Colorado game, they only played six.

Malepeai missed the Pac-12 Championship against Oregon after acquiring a medial collateral ligament [knee] injury against UCLA. Carr saw touches in every game this season, but missed a majority of the Utah game due to a knee injury.

With a shortened schedule and injuries in the mix, both tailbacks had less opportunity to showcase their full talents than previous years.

To add, it's no secret that Graham Harrell's offensive scheme already creates less opportunities for the running back group. This season the Trojans finished with 1,916 passing yards and 584 rushing yards. As USC continues to try and increase their ground game production, returning for another season could get both players more touches on the field and more film for NFL scouts.

#2. Markese Stepp Is Out

Sophomore running back Markese Stepp has entered the NCAA transfer portal, which means there is one less guy in the running back room. All season long the core competition for touches was a battle between Stepp, Malepeai and Carr.

Although it's not confirmed yet if Stepp will leave the Trojans and enroll elsewhere, his absence creates opportunities for the others. USC has several tailbacks on their roster to pull from if Malepeai and Carr decide to leave, however, none of these players have the veteran experience that Carr and Malepeai bring to the table. Thus, if they return in 2021 they will likely be the starting go-to guys.

- CONS -

The risk of injury is real, especially as a running back. Not to mention that both Malepeai and Carr have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season. Does sticking around in 2021 open up the susceptibility for more injury? Possibly.

However, both players are built with strength, weighing in around 215/220 pounds. If they continue to build out their frames, remain strong and continue to develop their skill sets, their chance of staying healthy remains high.

- BOTTOM LINE -

Malepeai led the Trojans this season with 54 carries and 238 rushing yards. Carr finished second with 46 carries and 176 rushing yards. Give each player one more season and watch their draft stock increase. Yes, there are pros and cons to staying with USC vs. leaving for the NFL, but a longer 2021 season and Stepp's absence could leave solid opportunities for both tailbacks ahead.

