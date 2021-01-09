FootballBasketballRecruiting
LOOK: Michael Pittman Jr. Impressive Catch Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

The rookie has four receptions and 91 yards at the half.
It's halftime in Buffalo, and the Bills lead over the Indianapolis Colts 14-10. One USC wide receiver came to play and is leading Indianapolis in receiving stats. Pittman Jr. has four receptions, 91 yards, [22.8 avg] on the day.

LOOK: Michael Pittman Jr. Stellar Wildcard Weekend Receptions

Colts QB Philip Rivers tossed WR Pittman Jr. the ball off his back foot, right over the head of Bills defender Tre'davious White. The deep left pass was completed to the former USC Trojan to BUF 15 for 22 yards. 

Pittman Jr. came in clutch for the Colts offense yet again. The 23-year old received a pass from Rivers short to the left. Pittman Jr. took the ball down to the BUF 28 for a 31 yard gain.

The NFL Playoffs are finally here, and the battle for the ACF and NFC title is underway. If the Colts advance today, Pittman Jr. will have helped Frank Reich get one step closer to Super Bowl LV as a rookie. 

Pittman Jr. has made a decent thumbprint in the league as a rookie this year. After going in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft [34th overall pick], the California native has clinched a solid amount of playing time this season with Indy.

Prior to this wildcard matchup, Pittman Jr. had 40 receptions, 503 yards and one touchdown on the 2020 season.

USATSI_15326092
