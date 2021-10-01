October 1, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Reveals Why He 'Beat Himself Up' Over Oregon State Loss

USC's defense didn't have their best game against the Oregon State Beavers.
Author:

USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spoke with the media on Wednesday following practice, and discussed what went wrong against Oregon State, while simultaneously previewing Colorado.

Orlando took some of the blame for the defenses performance on Saturday, as the Trojans took their first loss since 1960 to the Oregon State Beavers 45-27 at home. 

"They did a good job on the fly sweeps," Orlando said. "You watch the film... I beat myself up about 450 times going through it. There's things that we can do. We're going to see the same type of stuff versus Colorado."

"Overall execution was the one thing [USC struggled with defensively]," said Orlando. "We've got to be smart about the amount we are giving guys, to make sure we aren't getting critical mistakes."

The USC Trojans are 2-2 this season heading into Week 5. This week they hit the road to play their first Pac-12 south opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes. Orlando hopes to see the unit progress and improve from last weeks tragic loss to the Beavs. 

"That [Oregon State performance] is not representative of this unit," Orlando said. "We've got to get it fixed."

To Watch: Todd Orlando's Full Interview Click The Video Above

