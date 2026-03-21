USC Trojans Fueling Offseason Expectations in Spring Practice
In this story:
The USC Trojans' spring ball has allowed fans to see USC's No.1-ranked 2026 recruiting class join the team, and the Trojans have added impact transfers right into coach Lincoln Riley's roster.
Following USC's 9-4 season, the need to capitalize and find success is pressing, and the Trojans are doing just that with their spring practices.
College Football Analyst Emphasizes Importance of USC Spring Ball
The USC Trojans have generated buzz around their 2026 season between Riley's fifth season leading the program and the talent on this season's roster. Key returners and the impressive freshman class have the chance to make this USC team capable of a College Football Playoff berth.
However, the conversations all started with spring ball and the rising stars showing out in the Trojans passing drills.
"I think a question that also should be asked and is being asked is how do we replace the Biletnikoff award winning wide receiver Makai Lemon, who we've lost the draft, as well as Ja’Kobi Lane? Some real deal production has gone from that wide receiver room. This clip in itself with Kayden Dixon-Wyatt … it doesn't answer that question, but I like the clues, I like the clues a lot," college football analyst J.D. PicKell said.
USC wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt flipped his commitment from Ohio State to USC on national signing day on Dec. 3. Dixon-Wyatt was a four-star receiver per 247Sports, and he is among a few freshman wide receivers that have made a name for themselves. As a Mater Dei High School product, his hype on paper has already translated in his short time in Los Angeles.
Echoing PicKell, the question does remain of replacing someone of Lemon's caliber, but another strong showing from a freshman receiver does prove the work that's being done in the spring is promising for a successful fall season.
USC Offensive Stars Showing Out This Spring
The Trojans offense comes as a talented and multifaceted part of a Riley team, especially for one of the brightest offensive minds in the game. The spring has allowed Riley to build off Maiava's momentum and help shape a brand new offensive monster with his recent additions to the roster.
Losing two key receivers and both tight ends makes the pass game a little bit tricky, but a fully retained offensive line and running back room is a massive advantage. Freshmen tight end Mark Bowman and offensive linemen Breck Kolojay and Keenyi Pepe are three names to keep an eye on this spring.
Even in short clips that the Trojans share on social media, it's clear that Maiava's stock is only trending upwards. Referring back to Dixon-Wyatt's impressive catch, Maiava's arm strength and ability to extend plays will be the back-bone to USC's attack this season.
The Trojans have the tools in their roster talent and coaching staff to build one of college footbal's most dangerous teams, in hopes of reaching their first ever CFP in the Riley era.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.