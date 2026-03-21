USC Trojans Fueling Offseason Expectations in Spring Practice

The USC Trojans' spring ball has allowed fans to see USC's No.1-ranked 2026 recruiting class join the team, and the Trojans have added impact transfers right into coach Lincoln Riley's roster.

Following USC's 9-4 season, the need to capitalize and find success is pressing, and the Trojans are doing just that with their spring practices.

College Football Analyst Emphasizes Importance of USC Spring Ball

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have generated buzz around their 2026 season between Riley's fifth season leading the program and the talent on this season's roster. Key returners and the impressive freshman class have the chance to make this USC team capable of a College Football Playoff berth.

However, the conversations all started with spring ball and the rising stars showing out in the Trojans passing drills.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think a question that also should be asked and is being asked is how do we replace the Biletnikoff award winning wide receiver Makai Lemon, who we've lost the draft, as well as Ja’Kobi Lane? Some real deal production has gone from that wide receiver room. This clip in itself with Kayden Dixon-Wyatt … it doesn't answer that question, but I like the clues, I like the clues a lot," college football analyst J.D. PicKell said.

USC dropping the clip of Jayden Maiava to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is the kind of Spring Propaganda that gets the people going...



and I love it.https://t.co/FlIpCSHuR5 pic.twitter.com/48wZoURMbG — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) March 9, 2026

USC wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt flipped his commitment from Ohio State to USC on national signing day on Dec. 3. Dixon-Wyatt was a four-star receiver per 247Sports, and he is among a few freshman wide receivers that have made a name for themselves. As a Mater Dei High School product, his hype on paper has already translated in his short time in Los Angeles.

Echoing PicKell, the question does remain of replacing someone of Lemon's caliber, but another strong showing from a freshman receiver does prove the work that's being done in the spring is promising for a successful fall season.

USC Offensive Stars Showing Out This Spring

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans offense comes as a talented and multifaceted part of a Riley team, especially for one of the brightest offensive minds in the game. The spring has allowed Riley to build off Maiava's momentum and help shape a brand new offensive monster with his recent additions to the roster.

Losing two key receivers and both tight ends makes the pass game a little bit tricky, but a fully retained offensive line and running back room is a massive advantage. Freshmen tight end Mark Bowman and offensive linemen Breck Kolojay and Keenyi Pepe are three names to keep an eye on this spring.

Even in short clips that the Trojans share on social media, it's clear that Maiava's stock is only trending upwards. Referring back to Dixon-Wyatt's impressive catch, Maiava's arm strength and ability to extend plays will be the back-bone to USC's attack this season.

The Trojans have the tools in their roster talent and coaching staff to build one of college footbal's most dangerous teams, in hopes of reaching their first ever CFP in the Riley era.

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