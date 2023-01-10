Skip to main content

Do you agree with Lincoln Riley's decision to bring back Alex Grinch?

Riley confirmed that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will return for the 2023 season

Lincoln Riley confirmed that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will return for the 2023 season on Tuesday. 

No matter how you slice it, the Trojans had a rough year on defense. 

In a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, USC gave up 539 yards of offense and allowed the Green Wave to score 16 points in the final 4:07 to win. 

According to Pro Football Focus, the Trojans missed 24 tackles against Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, a 47-24 loss to the Utes. The unit gave up 533 yards of offense in the game. In USC's 43-42 regular season loss to Utah, the Trojans gave up 562 yards of offense. 

USC gave up 28 points to Stanford in its second game of the season — the most points the Cardinal scored all season outside of their 41-10 season-opening win over FCS opponent Colgate.

Over the team's last eight games, USC gave up 37 points per game. PFF graded USC's defense as the No. 65 defense in the country in 2022. The Trojans' offense was graded as the fifth best in the nation.

This begs the question: Do you agree with Lincoln Riley's decision to bring back Alex Grinch?

Grinch made a name for himself as Washington State's defensive coordinator before being hired as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator in 2018. He joined Riley in Oklahoma in 2019 and has been with him ever since. 

What do you think? Should Grinch have been fired? Or does he deserve another year?

Cast your vote:

