Report: USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to be retained

USC football coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will return for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Riley met with local media members for two hours on Tuesday morning. He told them that "he does not expect any staff changes barring an assistant getting a promotion on another staff," per a tweet from 247Sports.com's Chris Treviño.

USC's defense struggled mightily in the Trojans' final two games giving up over 1,000 yards of offense in two losses to Utah in the Pac-12 championship and then to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. Against Tulane, USC gave up 16 points in the final 4:07 to lose 46-45.

Pro Football Focus graded USC's defense as the No. 65 defense in the country in 2022. The Trojans' offense was graded as the fifth best in the nation.

Problems on defense have followed Riley since his time at Oklahoma. Since being hired to coach the Sooners in 2017, Riley-coached teams have given up an average of 36.3 points and 479.4 yards per game in conference championships and bowl games.

Two of USC's top players on defense, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, won't return next season after entering the NFL Draft. The Trojans have added some impact pieces in the transfer portal and Riley hinted that some more defensive additions will be coming in his meeting with the press on Tuesday.

The Trojans 2023 high school recruiting class currently ranks as the No. 11 class in the country, per 247Sports.com. Four of the top ten rated players in the class play defense.