Donte Williams Future With USC Revealed

Donte Williams is expected to return to USC, under Lincoln Riley's staff according to multiple reports.

247Sports' reporter Keely Eure was the first to report the news.

Williams served as interim head coach for the USC Trojans, following Clay Helton's firing in 2021. The team went 3-7 under his leadership. Prior to becoming interim, Williams served as USC's associate head coach and cornerbacks coach.

Williams is an elite recruiter, and provides tremendous value. He won Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year twice, and was ranked as a top five nationally ranked recruiter. Williams played a big role in landing USC's 2021 class, which finished in the top 25 nationally.

Williams was asked about his 'future' with the Trojans, following USC's loss to the Cal, but refrained from discussing his job status with reporters.

“I mean, [there are] lot of guys in that locker room right now that hurt. Everybody thinks about the players, but I mean, it’s the staff. It’s [the] support staff, [and] a lot of people that hurt,” Williams said. “For me to sit up here and talk about my future - that is selfish - and one thing I am not is a selfish person.”

At this time, it's unclear what the role Williams will hold on USC's staff.

