Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Donte Williams Future With USC Revealed

    Donte Williams served as interim head coach for the USC Trojans, following Clay Helton's firing in 2021.
    Author:

    Donte Williams is expected to return to USC, under Lincoln Riley's staff according to multiple reports. 

    247Sports' reporter Keely Eure was the first to report the news.

    Williams served as interim head coach for the USC Trojans, following Clay Helton's firing in 2021. The team went 3-7 under his leadership. Prior to becoming interim, Williams served as USC's associate head coach and cornerbacks coach.

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    Williams is an elite recruiter, and provides tremendous value. He won Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year twice, and was ranked as a top five nationally ranked recruiter. Williams played a big role in landing USC's 2021 class, which finished in the top 25 nationally. 

    Recommended Articles

    Williams was asked about his 'future' with the Trojans, following USC's loss to the Cal, but refrained from discussing his job status with reporters.

    “I mean, [there are] lot of guys in that locker room right now that hurt. Everybody thinks about the players, but I mean, it’s the staff. It’s [the] support staff, [and] a lot of people that hurt,” Williams said. “For me to sit up here and talk about my future - that is selfish - and one thing I am not is a selfish person.”

    At this time, it's unclear what the role Williams will hold on USC's staff.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17112086
    Football

    Donte Williams Future With USC Revealed

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17339727
    Football

    Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16548221
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Hire New Head Football Coach

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17064305
    Football

    USC Linebacker Raymond Scott Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_13294521
    Football

    Two USC Offensive Lineman Expected To Return For 2022

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_16830571
    Football

    USC Offensive Lineman Liam Jimmons Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 10, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 4.44.21 PM
    Football

    USC WR KD Nixon Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 9, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.01.57 AM
    Football

    Insider Reveals Oregon Ducks Interested In Pac-12 Coach

    Dec 9, 2021