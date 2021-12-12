Donte Williams Returning To USC, Twitter Reacts

Donte Williams is expected to return to USC next season, according to multiple reports.

Donte Williams will remain on USC's staff under new head coach Lincoln Riley, according to multiple reports.

Williams served as interim head coach for the USC Trojans, following Clay Helton's firing in 2021. The team went 3-7 under his leadership. Prior to becoming interim, Williams served as USC's associate head coach and cornerbacks coach.

Many were excited about the news, and took to social media to share their thoughts. Here are their reactions:

