Skip to main content

USC Edge Drake Jackson Has Stunning Reaction To NFL Combine Meeting With Patriots

Jackson: ‘Damn, that’s Belichick on the line.'

USC edge Drake Jackson received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jackson spoke with reporters on Friday about his experience at the combine, and shed some light on his meeting with the New England Patriots.

“He wasn’t in the room, but I think he was on the live call,” Jackson said of head coach Bill Belichick. “And I’m just thinking, ‘Damn, that’s Belichick on the line.'”

Drake Jackson | 2022 NFL Combine | USA TODAY 

Drake Jackson | 2022 NFL Combine | USA TODAY 

The New England Patriots have the five picks in this years draft following a series of trades in past seasons. The picks are slated are No. 21, No. 54, No. 85, No. 125, No. 199, and No. 209.

Jackson, is considered a first or second-round prospect by many. During his career at USC he tallied 103 total tackles, two interceptions and 12.5 sacks in three seasons. 

Here is NFL Draft Bible's evaluation of Jackson:

"To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability.

The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps.

Recommended Articles

What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement. Moreover, the California native has impressive power and leg drive. Jackson enhances his well-rounded skill set with long arms and an advanced understanding of leverage.

He often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal.

The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power.

As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill.

Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath.

Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level." 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17825550
Football

USC Edge Drake Jackson Has Stunning Reaction To NFL Combine Meeting With Patriots

By Claudette Montana Pattison1 minute ago
USATSI_10392606
Football

USC Football Takes Offseason Training To New Heights (Literally)

By All Trojans Staff14 hours ago
USATSI_17815960
Football

VIDEO: Keaontay Ingram Admits: 'It Was Tough' Leaving USC Amid Lincoln Riley Hire

By Claudette Montana Pattison18 hours ago
USATSI_17809118
Football

Drake London Reveals Honest Stance On Playing For Detroit Lions

By All Trojans StaffMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17811305
Football

How To Watch: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 3, 2022
USATSI_15375891
Football

Vic So'oto Reveals Reason Behind Quick Colorado Departure

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 3, 2022
USATSI_15498075
Football

Cal Bears Hire Former USC DL Coach Vic So'oto

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 1, 2022
USATSI_17614865
Basketball

USC Hoops Holds Steady Position In AP Top 25

By Talia MassiMar 1, 2022