USC Edge Drake Jackson Has Stunning Reaction To NFL Combine Meeting With Patriots

USC edge Drake Jackson received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jackson spoke with reporters on Friday about his experience at the combine, and shed some light on his meeting with the New England Patriots.

“He wasn’t in the room, but I think he was on the live call,” Jackson said of head coach Bill Belichick. “And I’m just thinking, ‘Damn, that’s Belichick on the line.'”

The New England Patriots have the five picks in this years draft following a series of trades in past seasons. The picks are slated are No. 21, No. 54, No. 85, No. 125, No. 199, and No. 209.

Jackson, is considered a first or second-round prospect by many. During his career at USC he tallied 103 total tackles, two interceptions and 12.5 sacks in three seasons.

Here is NFL Draft Bible's evaluation of Jackson:

"To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability.

The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps.

What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement. Moreover, the California native has impressive power and leg drive. Jackson enhances his well-rounded skill set with long arms and an advanced understanding of leverage.

He often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal.

The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power.

As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill.

Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath.

Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level."

