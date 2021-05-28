NFL Draft Profile: Drake Jackson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, USC Trojans

#99

Pos: 3-4 OLB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 255

DOB: 4/12/01

Eligible: 2022

Corona, CA

Centennial High School

Drake Jackson

USC Trojans

Pros:

Ezring: To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability. The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps. What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement. Moreover, the California native has impressive power and leg drive. Jackson enhances his well-rounded skill set with long arms and an advanced understanding of leverage. He often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal. The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power. As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill. Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath. Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level.

Cons:

Ezring: Although the USC star boasts a promising skillset, he is still growing as a prospect. Jackson is primarily limited by his inconsistency. Specifically, he sometimes plays high and shoots his hands late. As a result, the Trojan standout gives up his chest and is blown up or controlled by offensive linemen. Further, Jackson’s playstyle has not changed to accompany his 20-pound weight drop. The pass rusher still plays like a 275-pound defensive end. He enters full-man engagement too willingly and fails to regularly use his lateral agility, jab steps and body language to force openings. What’s more, Jackson does not recognize his ability to threaten the inside and outside tracks on a play-to-play basis. Although he boasts a flexible frame, Jackson lacks consistent bend up the high side. Moreover, the star defender must learn to capitalize on soft shoulders when offensive linemen present them. He currently struggles to read offensive tackles and can, consequently, employ ill-advised pass-rush moves. In run defense, Jackson exhibits inconsistent play recognition and abandons his gap too often by penetrating early. While the former four-star recruit has the traits to stack, window and replace, he rarely does so. Jackson is also an unreliable tackler.

Summary:

Ezring: One of the nation’s top pass rushers, Drake Jackson is an immediate starter with elite upside at 4-3 defensive end and 3-4 outside linebacker. His weaknesses are primarily a product of his weight, new role and new defensive coordinator. He has game-breaking potential.

Background:

Born on April 12th in Corona, California, Drake Jackson was a standout athlete at Centennial High School. After making an impact in his sophomore year, the athletic defender broke out in his junior season. In 2017, Jackson made Cal-Hi Sports All-State Juniors first team, All-CIF Division 1, Riverside Press-Enterprise All-Area first team and All-Big VIII League Defensive Lineman of the Year. In 2018, the gifted pass rusher continued his impressive career. In 2018, he was named to the 2018 PrepStar All-American team, Tacoma News Tribune Western 100, Cal-Hi Sports All-State first team, All-CIF Division 1, Orange County Register Fab 15 first team, Los Angeles Times All-Area team and Riverside Press-Enterprise All-Area first team. He also earned the All-Big VIII League Co-MVP award. After his stellar high school career, Jackson was listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same service named him the 56th-ranked recruit in the nation, the third-best strong-side defensive end in his class and the 10th-overall recruit in the state of California. Jackson was an immediate contributor at USC. In his freshman year, he made the 2019 The Athletic Midseason Freshman All-American team, 2019 247Sports Freshman All-American first team, Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American second team, All-Pac-12 second team, AP All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team. He was also awarded Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honorable mention. Going into his sophomore season with a new defensive coordinator and at a new position, Jackson dropped 20 pounds from his previously-listed 275. While the decrease in weight was simply a result of his having gotten sick and losing his appetite in the offseason, the talented pass rusher liked how he felt, looked and performed in his new frame. The now-255-pound athlete has been recorded to have run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. In 2020, Jackson proved he can succeed at this lighter weight. Despite the narrative that he recorded a “down year,” the star defender performed very well as a sophomore under unique and challenging circumstances. In fact, Jackson was named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 second team, AP All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team for his second season.

One-Liners

Ezring: A player whose weaknesses are primarily a product of a new playing weight, a new role and a new defensive coordinator in 2020, Drake Jackson is an immediate starter with elite upside at defensive end and outside linebacker.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 8.1 / 9.4