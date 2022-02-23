Mock Draft Predicts USC OLB Drake Jackson's NFL Future

USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in January, and is now beginning for the next chapter in his football career. Pro Football Focus projects the Arizona Cardinals will draft Jackson at pick No. 23 overall this April.

"Chandler Jones could be on his way out, and Markus Golden and Dennis Gardeck are on expiring contracts. That leaves Arizonas depth at outside linebacker pretty thin for 2022.

As mostly a pass-rushing outside linebacker, Jackson didn’t take that leap to dominance like some (myself included) were hoping, but he still played very well and showed some elite speed-rush skills, including rare bend and flexibility. He has those athletic gifts you can’t teach, and I'm a big believer in his potential moving forward."

Jackson spent three seasons at USC. He finished the 2021 season with 37 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and one pick. In 2020, Jackson started in six games for the Trojans. He tallied 20 tackles, two sacks and one interception. In 2019, Jackson started in 11 games as a freshman. He finished with 46 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

The Southern California native recently received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine. He will attend the event alongside teammates RB Keaontay Ingram, DB Issac Taylor-Stuart, WR Drake London, and CB Chris Steele.

