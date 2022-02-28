Report Reveals Why USC OLB Drake Jackson Is 'One Of The Top Players In The Nation'

USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft. Jackson spent three seasons at USC, and is already being tabbed as a potential first or second round pick.

USA TODAY

FanNation's NFL Draft Bible reveals why Jackson is so valuable and one of the 'top players in the nation'.

"To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability.

The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps.

What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement. Moreover, the California native has impressive power and leg drive. Jackson enhances his well-rounded skill set with long arms and an advanced understanding of leverage.

He often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal.

The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power.

As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill.

Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath.

Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level."

Jackson finished his 2021 season with 37 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and one pick. In 2020, Jackson started in six games for the Trojans. He tallied 20 tackles, two sacks and one interception. In 2019, Jackson started in 11 games as a freshman. He finished with 46 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

