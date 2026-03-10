The USC Trojans begin their Big Ten Tournament run on Wednesday with their postseason hopes hanging in the balance. No. 13 USC will face No. 12 Washington in Chicago, marking the third meeting between the teams this season and a pivotal moment for a Trojans squad trying to salvage its NCAA Tournament chances.

USC enters the matchup at 18-13 after dropping seven straight games to close the regular season. What once looked like a comfortable NCAA Tournament résumé now requires a deep conference tournament run. With an automatic bid likely the only path to March Madness, Wednesday’s contest against Washington has effectively become a must-win scenario.

How to Watch

When: Wednesday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m. PT*

*(25 minutes after following Iowa vs. Maryland/Oregon)

Where: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

TV: Peacock

Alijah Arenas Must Have His March Madness Moment

USC’s offensive responsibility now falls heavily on freshman guard Alijah Arenas following the dismissal of guard Chad Baker-Mazara. If the Trojans are going to extend their season, they will likely need a takeover performance from their young star.

Arenas showed flashes of that potential in USC’s most recent matchup with Washington. He finished with 19 points and seven rebounds while going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. His field-goal efficiency was shaky (5-of-16), but he still found ways to produce.

Since making his delayed collegiate debut in late January, Arenas has averaged aggressive shot volume. In just 12 games, he has attempted double-digit shots eight times and has already posted a 29-point outing against Indiana.

He also excels at one crucial offensive skill: getting to the free-throw line. Arenas has already drawn 77 free-throw attempts, ranking third on the team and not too far behind the team's leaders in Ezra Ausar and Baker-Mazara, who played more than double the games Arenas did.

If USC is going to generate consistent offense against Washington, Trojans coach Eric Musselman will need lean on Arenas’ shot creation and foul-drawing ability to drive the attack.

Winning the Hustle Categories Is Critical

Effort statistics have quietly been one of USC’s strengths throughout the season. The Trojans ranked near the top of the conference in multiple hustle categories, including:

- Blocks: 5.6 per game (2nd in Big Ten)

- Steals: 6.4 per game (Top 5)

- Offensive rebounds: 11.5 per game (Top 5)

- Total rebounds: Top-five in the conference

However, those areas disappeared in their most recent loss to Washington.The Huskies dominated the glass 46-37 and controlled the paint, outscoring USC 54-32 inside. Washington also capitalized on mistakes, turning turnovers into an 18-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Freshman forward Hannes Steinbach was particularly dominant, grabbing 24 rebounds, including 12 offensive boards, nearly matching USC’s effort on the offensive glass by himself.

For a Trojans roster dealing with injuries to guard Rodney Rice and missing Baker-Mazara, out-talenting Washington may not be realistic. Instead, USC must regain its edge in hustle plays like loose balls, offensive rebounds, and defensive disruption to tilt the game back in its favor.

Huskies Seeking Season Sweep

Washington has already beaten USC twice this season, and neither game was particularly close. Steinbach has been a major factor in both matchups, recording 20-plus point double-doubles against the Trojans. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Zoom Diallo delivered one of his best performances in the most recent meeting, finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds in Washington’s 91-72 win.

The Huskies are also navigating their own late-season inconsistencies. They closed the regular season with a road loss to the Oregon Ducks , but their recent pattern suggests they respond well after defeats.

Since mid-February, Washington has alternated losses with bounce-back wins. After falling to Penn State Nittany Lions, the Huskies defeated the Minnesota Gophers. Following a loss to the Maryland Terrapins, they responded again with another victory before ending the regular season against Oregon.

If that pattern continues, Washington could enter Wednesday’s matchup motivated to bounce back and complete the season sweep of USC.

Prediction

USC Trojans win 85-79 over the Washington Huskies at the United Center and stay alive in the Big Ten Tournament.

