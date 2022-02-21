Expert Makes Jaw Dropping Prediction On Drake London's NFL Future

London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft after spending three seasons at USC.

While some draft analysts believe London will come off the boards in the second round, CBS Sports predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will take the talented Trojan at No.19 overall.

"Do Jalen Hurts a favor and get him another No. 1-caliber wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith," CBS Sports writes. "With two capable wideouts, a top-notch tight end and a successful running game, Philadelphia would then be able to better evaluate if Hurts is the long-term answer at quarterback."

London finished his junior campaign with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6'5", 210-pound wideout recently received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine, alongside RB Keaontay Ingram, DB Issac Taylor-Stuart, OLB Drake Jackson, and CB Chris Steele.

