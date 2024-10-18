USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Prediction: USC Wins First Road Test?
The USC Trojans travel to College Park, Maryland, for a date with the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT on FS1. Both the Trojans and Terrapins are reeling heading into Saturday’s matchup.
After a nice 2-0 start to the season, USC has lost three of their last four games. The Trojans are 1-3 in Big Ten conference and 3-3 overall. They are 0-2 in road games to the Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Maryland is 0-3 in Big Ten play and 3-3 overall. They have suffered losses to Michigan State, Indiana, and Northwestern.
USC vs. Maryland Odds
The Trojans enter Saturday’s matchup as a seven-point road favorite over Maryland. The over/under is set at 57 points.
USC has been favored in their previous two road games. These were games both lost by the Trojans in the final minutes. Losing late has been a theme for the 2024 Trojans. In all three of their losses at Michigan, at Minnesota, and vs. Penn State, USC had a fourth-quarter lead.
Maryland fans probably don’t care about betting odds for their game at this points. Maryland was over a touchdown favorite against each Michigan State and Northwestern, but lost both games outright at home.
USC vs. Maryland Preview
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 66.1 percent chance to win at Maryland.
USC has not won a road game in 2024 and Maryland has not won a Big Ten conference game in 2024. Something’s got to give, so why is the FPI looking at USC so favorably?
The Trojans have put themselves in a position to win every game this season. They have not been able to finish half of these games and it has cost them. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has played well but costly turnovers have burnt the Trojans.
Maryland has lost their last two games, each by double figures. Two games ago, the Terrapins lost 42-28 on the road against the 2-3 Northwestern Wildcats. They got blasted at home by Northwestern 37-10.
The big question is if the Trojans can shake off another devastating close loss and finally win a road game.
USC vs. Maryland Score Prediction
The USC Trojans have been better than what their 3-3 record would indicate. However, their inability to close games has essentially wiped away any chance at a College Football Playoff berth or Big Ten title game appearance. Now for USC, it’s about finishing games and stacking up as many wins to get a good bowl game.
Are the blown leads getting in their head? Time will tell. USC gets back track with a win and cover over Maryland on Saturday.
USC 30, Maryland 20
MORE: Unfair Officiating Against USC Trojans? Lincoln Riley Speaks Up
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Miller Moss Starting Quarterback Questions
MORE: Viliami Moala Flips Commitment From 'Dream School' USC Trojans to Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans Surprising Injury Update: Eric Gentry will Redshirt Due to Concussions
MORE: Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears Flexed To National TV Slot vs. Jayden Daniels' Washington Commanders
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley: 'We've Played The Toughest Schedule In The Country'
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Defensive End Anthony Lucas Out for Season?
MORE: Everything Maryland Terrapins Coach Michael Locksley Said About USC Trojans