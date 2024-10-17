How To Watch USC Trojans, Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, Channel
The USC Trojans (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) will travel across the country for the first time in decade when they take on the Maryland Terrapins (3-3, 0-3) Saturday, Oct. 19. Boston College in 2014 was the last time USC played on the East Coast.
USC is coming off its third loss of the season in the final minute of regulation or overtime. The Trojans jumped out to a 20-6 halftime lead over No. 3 Penn State but were outscored 24–10 in the second half and the game was sent into overtime. USC got the ball first but after Michael Lantz missed a 45-yard field goal attempt, Penn State converted on their 36-yard field goal and walked away with a 33-30 victory.
“We've had opportunities to finish teams off, that's something that we all got to do a better job of,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley after the game. “We got to identify; we've got to coach it better.”
The Trojans watched their college playoff chances vanish on Saturday but there is still another half of the season to be played. A win in the eastern time zone, something the program has not done since 2012 could just be what the Trojans needs to get back on track.
HOW TO WATCH
Saturday will mark the first time USC and Maryland have ever played on the football field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.
USC found heavy success running the football with Woody Marks, who eclipsed the century mark for the second consecutive week. The tandem of Marks and Quinten Joyner ran for 189 yards on the ground and averaged 7.9 yards per carry against a Penn State unit that ranked fourth in FBS in run defense. They showed the ability to play a physical brand of football that is needed to succeed in the Big Ten.
The emergence of sophomore receiver Makai Lemon, who reeled in a career-high six receptions for 73 yards against Penn State has given the Trojans offense another reliable pass-catcher for quarterback Miller Moss. Seven different players for USC have at least 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards on the season. The number of viable pass-catchers can present problems for a Terrapins secondary that allowed 25 receptions for 20+ yards this season, which is the most in the Big Ten.
The possible return of tight end Lake McRee will bring an element to the offense that has been missing since he went down in week 4 against Michigan. USC can take advantage of a Maryland defense that has been gashed each of the last two games, allowing a total of 79 points.
However, the Trojans received a major blow to its defense when Riley announced on Tuesday that defensive end Anthony Lucas will be out for the season. And after much speculation star linebacker Eric Gentry announced via his social media that he will redshirt this season after sustaining a series of concussions.
USC has to find a way to develop a pass rush without Lucas and Gentry in the lineup to help out a secondary that was picked apart by Penn State quarterback Drew Allar for 391 passing yards, 224 of those did belong to tight end Tyler Warren. The senior also tied the FBS single-game record in receptions for tight ends with 17.
USC has just six sacks in six games, that ranks tied for 121st in the FBS. Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will air it out against the Trojans. Edwards has thrown at least 30 pass attempts in every game this season, but one, including a career-high 51 times in week 7. Edwards leads the Big Ten in completions per game (26) and is No. 3 in the Big Ten and 12th nationally in passing yards per game (290.0). Receiver Tai Felton is Edwards go-to target, leading the Terps in receptions (55), receiving yards (719) and touchdowns (5).
Safety Zion Branch has been thriving as of late after suffering a few injuries to start his career. The Las Vegas native logged a career-high 42 snaps against Penn State and has provided some much-needed depth in the Trojans secondary. Coach D’Anton Lynn went with a lot of three-safety packages against Penn State, something they could use again against Maryland's spread offense.
The Trojans will turn to a number of young players on in the front seven with injuries starting to pile up at key positions.
“We needed to trust some of these young guys," Riley said. "And I think, you know, they've also given us some reasons to want to trust them. So obviously, developing that depth is going to be important with the stretch we've had and with the stretch that we've got ahead of us.”
Maryland committed four turnovers in their 37-10 blowout loss against Northwestern last Friday. Creating turnovers will be essential for the Trojans against a team that ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in time of possession.
The same issue has plagued USC in Big Ten play, closing out games in the fourth quarter. USC has held a lead in each of its three losses in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to put it away and have squandered all three at the end. They overcame their slow starts against Penn State but the ability to play four quarters of complete football remains to be seen.
Prediction: USC covers the 7.5-point spread and beats Maryland by 10 points, 34-24.
