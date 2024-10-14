All Trojans

Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Ties Career High In Single-Season Touchdown Receptions

In a 38-20 road victory over the Carolina Panthers, former USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons moved to 4-2 overall and remained undefeated in NFC South play. Just six games into the year, London has equaled his career high for touchdown receptions in a season.

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates his touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates his touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The last time Drake London took the field for the Atlanta Falcons, he had a career day in a home win over the Tampa Buccaneers. Today, in another pivotal NFC South divisional matchup, London came up large for the team once again in a big-time 38-20 victory against the Carolina Panthers

With six catches, 74 receiving yards, and a touchdown, London was the leading receiver for a Falcons passing attack that was as balanced as any team could hope for. London entered the division contest ranked third in the NFL in receptions, seventh in touchdown receptions, and 12th in yards. However, London’s impact stretches far beyond catching passes.

"The sixth O-lineman," said coach Raheem Morris after the game.

London’s unselfishness shows up in the way he gets after it in the blocking game. There was a play in particular where he was sent in motion at the snap, then kicked out a defender to spring a big run. Those are the plays that demonstrate the desire to win at all costs. 

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates making a touchdown with tight end Kyle Pitts (8) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After another consistent performance, London continues to solidify himself as a legitimate number-one receiving option. Beyond that, he’s on pace to be a pro-bowler and potentially All-Pro receiver as well. The touchdown reception in between two defenders showcased quarterback Kirk Cousins's belief in London and the former USC Trojan's toughness to fight through contact.

That play marked the fourth time in the last five weeks that London has scored a touchdown. With his fourth receiving touchdown, it also ties a career-high for London only six games into the season. The Atlanta Falcons are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the NFC South. With Drake London having a career season and the offense looking explosive, the Falcons could wrap the division up fairly soon this season.

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

