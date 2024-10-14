Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Ties Career High In Single-Season Touchdown Receptions
The last time Drake London took the field for the Atlanta Falcons, he had a career day in a home win over the Tampa Buccaneers. Today, in another pivotal NFC South divisional matchup, London came up large for the team once again in a big-time 38-20 victory against the Carolina Panthers.
With six catches, 74 receiving yards, and a touchdown, London was the leading receiver for a Falcons passing attack that was as balanced as any team could hope for. London entered the division contest ranked third in the NFL in receptions, seventh in touchdown receptions, and 12th in yards. However, London’s impact stretches far beyond catching passes.
"The sixth O-lineman," said coach Raheem Morris after the game.
London’s unselfishness shows up in the way he gets after it in the blocking game. There was a play in particular where he was sent in motion at the snap, then kicked out a defender to spring a big run. Those are the plays that demonstrate the desire to win at all costs.
After another consistent performance, London continues to solidify himself as a legitimate number-one receiving option. Beyond that, he’s on pace to be a pro-bowler and potentially All-Pro receiver as well. The touchdown reception in between two defenders showcased quarterback Kirk Cousins's belief in London and the former USC Trojan's toughness to fight through contact.
That play marked the fourth time in the last five weeks that London has scored a touchdown. With his fourth receiving touchdown, it also ties a career-high for London only six games into the season. The Atlanta Falcons are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the NFC South. With Drake London having a career season and the offense looking explosive, the Falcons could wrap the division up fairly soon this season.
