Drake London Poised for 'Monstrous' Season With USC Trojans

Drake London and Bru McCoy are poised for a big 2021 season with the USC Trojans.

The pair was named to Pro Football Focus' Top-10 wide receiver duos list at No. 8 overall. London and McCoy are the only combo from the Pac-12 to make PFF's rankings.

"London looks poised for a monstrous 2021 junior campaign. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wide receiver came to USC as a four-star recruit and was a two-sport athlete who also played for the Trojans' basketball team. This past season, London tied for the third-best receiving grade in the Pac-12, with the two players ahead of him — Simi Fehoko and former teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown — now being in the NFL. He has displayed some of the best hands in the country in his two years with the program.

London didn’t drop a single pass this past season and ranks second among Power Five wide receivers in drop rate beyond the line of scrimmage since 2019. He is also hard to bring down after the catch. London ranks eighth among Power Five receivers in broken tackles forced after the catch in his college career (27) despite slotting in at 53rd among that group in catches (72).

USA TODAY

After London, USC and quarterback Kedon Slovis aren't short of high-ceiling receiving options. Perhaps the player with the most upside among that group is 2019 five-star recruit Bru McCoy. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 220 pounds, McCoy knows how to use his physicality to his advantage and is an impressive all-around athlete for his size. In 2020, McCoy broke six tackles on 21 receptions, went four-for-four on contested opportunities and generated a 130.1 passer rating on his targets. He was limited this past spring but should be the one starting opposite London on the outside, where he can finally showcase his skills over the course of a full season."

USA TODAY

Writer Anthony Treash believes London will have a 'monstrous' year after finishing with 39 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. While McCoy returns to the Coliseum with tremendous 'upside' after tallying 21 receptions for 236 yards and two TD's last season.

----

You may also like:

Reggie Bush Talks Upcoming Documentary

Ex-USC QB Matt Leinart Unleashes Strong Opinion on California Reinstating Mask Mandate

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com