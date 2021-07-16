Ex-USC QB Matt Leinart Unleashes Strong Opinion on California Reinstating Mask Mandate

On Thursday, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health made the decision to re-implement a mandate, requiring residents to wear masks while indoors.

The new order applies to all residents, regardless of vaccination status. Previously the county only recommended wearing masks indoors.

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart shared his thoughts on the matter, saying the situation is 'unbelievable'.

"Unbelievable. LA county’s latest mask mandate goes beyond current CDC and state of CA guidance even though >61% of LA county is fully vaccinated. Fear mongering at its best," Leinart said in a social media post. "As a resident of LA County, I think it’s only fair for the county to publish their data for all to view. I am all for safety, but at this point there must be transparency."

According to the Los Angeles Times:

"L.A. County’s rise in community transmission has accelerated dramatically since California fully reopened on June 15. For the weeklong period that ended that day, L.A. County averaged 173 new coronavirus cases a day.

For the seven-day period that ended Wednesday, the county’s average was 1,077 new cases a day. On Thursday, [Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer] reported 1,537 additional cases.

Countywide, COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled over that same time frame — from 223 on June 15 to 452 as of Wednesday."

“We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something will be too late given what we’re seeing now,” said Davis on Thursday.

The new mandate will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, officials announced.

----

You may also like:

Reggie Bush Talks Upcoming Documentary

Nations No. 1 Prospect Korey Foreman Unveils USC Jersey

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com