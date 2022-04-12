Expert Compares USC WR Drake London to Legendary Hall Of Fame TE

USC wide receiver Drake London is projected to become a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. London spent three seasons at USC, and declared for the draft in December.

CBS Sports writer Dave Richard provided a scouting report for London, ahead of the big event in Las Vegas.

"Many NFL stars have followed in the footsteps of guys like Tony Gonzalez and been very good at both football and basketball. Drake London is the next guy in that mold. As a senior at Moorpark High School in the western suburbs of Los Angeles, London racked up 1,089 yards on 62 catches with 12 touchdowns on the gridiron, and 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a guard on the hardwood," CBS Sports writes.

"So when USC, an hour from his home, offered London a football scholarship with a spot on the basketball team, he didn't hesitate. London focused primarily on football and caught a touchdown in each of the Trojans' final five games of 2019, his freshman year. He did make it on the basketball court but played six minutes over two games and missed one shot.

Not surprisingly, London committed entirely to football starting in 2020 and caught 121 passes for 1586 yards over 14 games. His career at USC came to an unplanned finish when he fractured his ankle the day before Halloween last year. However, he was still named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press after racking up over 80 catches and 1,000 yards in eight games."

London will hold his own pro-day at USC on April 15.

