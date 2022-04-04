Report: USC WR Drake London Suffers Mild Injury, Moves Pro Day

London will move his individual pro day to April 15, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

USC wide receiver Drake London will move his pro day to April 15, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport. London was originally scheduled to hold his own pro day on April 5.

Rapoport reports that the move was made after London suffered a 'mild hamstring strain while training this weekend'.

London also fractured his ankle during the 2021 season, and has been working on his recovery since October. The California native spent three seasons at USC and is projected to become a first round draft pick.

London recorded 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in the eight games last season.

NFL Draft Bible's Evaluates USC WR Drake London:

"It is not easy for a prospect to establish themself as a top option while surrounded by future NFL receivers. Still, Drake London has been a standout pass-catcher since his freshman season. USC lists the California native as 6’5”, 210 pounds. For his size, London is an exceptionally fluid athlete with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability.

He possesses rare movement skills relative to his frame. In fact, the star receiver’s skill set extends far beyond that expected of a big-bodied wideout. London is a patient, advanced route runner who uses head fakes, body language and jab steps to force defensive backs into false steps or early hip turns.

The former two-sport college athlete has quick feet and loose hips to further enhance his route running. He also employs changes in gait and speed to lull defensive backs to sleep.

As a result of his nuanced work before the catch, London is a consistent separator on breaking routes. When he cannot find space, he can box defenders out at the catch point. Moreover, he has an impressive feel for zones and adjusts his speed to remain open when necessary. London also has stellar hands and regularly high points the ball. He routinely brings the ball in through traffic and while anticipating contact.

In addition to his exciting pre-catch point skillset, London’s ability after the catch is special. He is shifty with the ball in his hands and boasts an excellent spin move. Further, the former four-star recruit has notable power, contact balance and leg drive to run through or carry defenders.

Additionally, London is generally effective as a blocker thanks to his size and strength. When plays break down and the quarterback is forced to scramble, the receiver works to get open."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook