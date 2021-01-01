DT Marlon Tuipulotu Declares For NFL Draft

Star defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Tuipulotu posted the announcement via Twitter on January 1st.

"To my brothers. Y'all don't understand how much I'm going to miss running out of the Coliseum tunnel with you guys. It was an honor to put on that uniform each and everyday with y'all. From team runs to phone booth fights to fall training camps, knowing I had my brothers with me gave me the courage to push myself and never give up. These times will never be forgotten and will forever be special to me." (Tuipulotu)

"I have always had goals of one day playing in the NFL and now that time has come. I will be foregoing my remaining eligibility to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Again, thank you to all my supporters for putting me in this position to continue to pursue my dreams." (Tuipulotu)

Tuipulotu is the third player from USC's defense who has declared for the NFL Draft this year. He follows safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Olaijah Griffin.

Clay Helton and Todd Orlando praised the defensive tackles efforts all season long. Tuipulotu had a particularly impressive game against Arizona State where he had eight tackles with two for loss and one sack against ASU QB Jayden Daniels.

"Defensively it was Marlon Tuipulotu, [he] was just a rockstar all day and made huge plays obviously" said Helton following the Arizona State opener.

Tuipulotu was a three year starter for the Trojans, he made the All-Pac-12 first team this season after stepping up following star lineman Jay Tufele's departure. The Oregon native ends his collegiate career with 104 total tackles and 8.5 sacks. He ends the 2020 season with 23 total tackles and two sacks.

[READ: USC Cornerback Declares For NFL Draft]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.